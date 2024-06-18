Modern tech uncovers secrets of 250 million-year-old ‘Elgin Marvel’ fossil

Cutting-edge scanning technology has unlocked valuable insights into the anatomy and evolution of an ancient fossil trapped in sandstone approximately 252-254 million years ago. This pig-like creature, part of the species Gordonia traquairi, roamed the Earth prior to the existence of dinosaurs during the era of Pangea.

Belonging to a group of species known as dicynodonts, these animals were recognized for their sturdy builds, beaks, and tusks. These fascinating creatures thrived just before the catastrophic Great Dying, the most devastating mass extinction event in history, which occurred approximately 252 million years ago and led to the loss of much of Earth’s biodiversity.

The Elgin Marvel, a remarkably well-preserved fossil found near Elgin in Scotland, is part of a collection known as the Elgin Reptiles. Interestingly, some of these fossils, like Gordonia, are more closely related to mammals.

A team of experts from the University of Edinburgh conducted high-resolution micro-CT scans to create 3D images of a cavity formed by the animal in sandstone rock before its bones degraded.

Brain of the Gordonia traquairi overlain with its skull. Credit: Scott Reid

The advanced scans provide a comprehensive three-dimensional view of the skull’s anatomy, including intricate details of the brain. These findings can significantly contribute to our understanding of the animal’s behaviors and the biological processes driving them, shedding light on the evolution of not only this species but others as well.

The remarkably similar physical traits shared with fossils unearthed in China suggest that dicynodonts were experiencing a global diversification phase just before the catastrophic Great Dying event. The Elgin Reptiles remain a unique discovery in Western Europe, offering valuable insights into prehistoric life.

Researchers are optimistic that the growing use of micro-CT scanning for detailed fossil examination and the increasing openness in data sharing will present new avenues to expand our knowledge in this field.

The Gordonia traquairi skull, recreated from CT scan, superimposed in the head. Credit: Scott Reid

“The Elgin Marvel is a fascinating fossil of an ancient mammal relative that is among the best preserved of the world-renowned Elgin Reptiles,” said Hady George, currently of the University of Bristol‘s School of Earth Sciences, who led the study. “These famous fossils were mostly found over a century ago, and it’s only now that new technologies are allowing us to final reveal them in detail and glean valuable insights into their skull and brain anatomy as well as their genealogy.”

Professor Steve Brusatte, Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution in the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh, senior researcher in the study, said: “As hard as it is to imagine, around 250 million years ago Scotland was a desert covered in sand dunes, and primitive cousins of mammals such as Gordonia had dominion in this world. By studying them, we can learn about some of the earliest phases of our own evolution.”

The study was carried out in collaboration with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, the University of Birmingham, and the Hunterian Museum and supported by the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, the Swedish Research Council, and the European Research Council.

Journal reference: