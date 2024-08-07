Modern aircraft create longer-lived planet-warming contrails

Recent research conducted by scientists at Imperial College London has revealed that modern commercial aircraft flying at high altitudes produce longer-lasting, planet-warming contrails compared to older aircraft. This suggests that while modern planes emit less carbon than their predecessors, they may have a greater impact on climate change due to their contrail formation.

Furthermore, the study found that private jets generate more contrails than previously believed, potentially magnifying their contribution to climate warming. These findings underscore the pressing need for the aviation industry to address its environmental impact and implement measures to mitigate climate change.

Contrails, also known as condensation trails, are a significant contributor to global warming as they trap heat in the atmosphere. While the exact impact of contrails is not fully understood, scientists believe that they have a greater warming effect than carbon emissions from jet fuel.

A recent study published in Environmental Research Letters used machine learning to analyze satellite data on over 64,000 contrails from various aircraft flying over the North Atlantic Ocean.

The research found that modern aircraft flying at higher altitudes, such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Airliners, produce more persistent contrails compared to older commercial aircraft flying at lower altitudes.

Although these higher-flying modern aircraft are designed to produce fewer carbon emissions per passenger, their persistent contrails create a longer-lasting warming effect, presenting a complex dilemma for the aviation industry.

“It’s common knowledge that flying is not good for the climate. However, most people do not appreciate that contrails and jet fuel carbon emissions cause a double whammy warming of the climate,” said Dr Edward Gryspeerdt, the lead author of the study. “This study throws a spanner in the works for the aviation industry. Newer aircraft are flying higher and higher in the atmosphere to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

“The unintended consequence of this is that these aircraft flying over the North Atlantic are now creating more, longer-lived, contrails, trapping additional heat in the atmosphere and increasing the climate impact of aviation.

“This doesn’t mean that more efficient aircraft are a bad thing – far from it, as they have lower carbon emissions per passenger-mile. However, our finding reflects the challenges the aviation industry faces when reducing its climate impact.”

The study definitively shows that reducing the amount of soot emitted from aircraft engines can effectively shorten the lifetime of contrails. Modern aircraft engines are designed to emit fewer soot particles, which directly contributes to reducing the duration of contrails.

While prior studies have predicted this effect using models, this study is the first to confirm it through real-world observations.

Dr. Marc Stettler, co-author and Reader in Transport and the Environment at Imperial College London, emphasized the significant role of soot particles in aircraft exhaust in influencing the properties and lifespan of contrails.

“Our study provides the first evidence that emitting fewer soot particles results in contrails that fall out of the sky faster compared to contrails formed on more numerous soot particles from older, dirtier engines.”

In the upper reaches of the atmosphere, researchers have made a significant discovery – private jets are responsible for creating contrails more frequently than previously assumed. This revelation raises concerns about the environmental impact of the extensive use of these aircraft by the ultra-wealthy.

Despite their smaller size and reduced fuel consumption, private jets produce contrails that are comparable to those generated by much larger commercial aircraft, a surprising finding from the analysis.

Operating at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet, where air traffic is sparse, private jets leave a pronounced impact in the form of contrails. While these jets fly higher than other aircraft, akin to modern commercial airplanes generating more contrails compared to their lower-flying predecessors, the elevated altitudes at which private jets operate produce substantial contrails.

“Despite their smaller size, private jets create contrails as often as much larger aircraft. We already know that these aircraft create a huge amount of carbon emissions per passenger, so the super-rich can fly in comfort,” said Dr Gryspeerdt. “Our finding adds to concerns about the climate impact caused by private jets as poor countries continue to get battered by extreme weather events.”

Journal reference: