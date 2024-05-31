Mobile air monitoring tech to detect post-disaster pollution levels

Air-borne contaminants resulting from natural and man-made disasters pose significant risks to environmental and public health.

Now, a team of researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health and School of Medicine has not only demonstrated the valuable potential of high-resolution mass spectrometry in identifying and evaluating air-borne contaminants resulting from both natural and man-made disasters but also paved the way for a new era in disaster response and public health protection.

In the fall of 2023, they utilized high-resolution mass spectrometry to detect and analyze volatile organic compounds (VOCs) following a major fire in Richmond, Indiana, on April 11, 2023.

The fire and subsequent explosions at the My Way plastic recycling plant necessitated the evacuation of residents within a half-mile radius. The extensive scale of the fire, captured in satellite images, resulted in debris being found as far away as Oxford, Ohio, nearly 30 miles from the site.

“The Environmental Protection Agency does extensive, long-term recovery work after disasters like this,” said researcher Natalie Johnson, PhD, from the Department of Environmental & Occupational Health. “We believe that our study proves this method produces accurate data very quickly, which could help officials determine the best evacuation zones following a disaster.”

The team utilized high-resolution mass spectrometry and non-targeted analysis to monitor the air within and around the half-mile evacuation zone. This involved collecting air samples at various points within the zone and analyzing them using the high-resolution mass spectrometry method. Johnson highlighted that this method represents an advancement over current practices, addressing issues such as instrument sensitivity, sampling time limitations, and the ability to identify a wide range of pollutants.

Non-targeted analysis excels at quickly and comprehensively identifying all compounds, including those not initially known to be present. While this approach has demonstrated potential in prior assessments, it marks its first application in a real-world disaster scenario.

After receiving extensive training and expert guidance on the Hzard Comparison Module from Antony Williams of US-EPA’s Center for Computational Toxicology and Exposure, our team successfully utilized the module to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the area. Their analysis revealed the presence of 46 VOCs, with average levels significantly exceeding those found in Middleton, Ohio, which is approximately 520 miles away.

Notably, the levels of hydrogen cyanide, a compound known to disrupt the body’s use of oxygen and potentially cause death, along with four other VOCs, were found to be at least 1.8 times higher near the site of concern.

Furthermore, approximately 45% of the identified VOCs were classified as high hazards, and an alarming 39% were categorized as very high hazards. This data underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to address the potential health and environmental risks posed by these hazardous compounds.

“Each of the VOC levels we detected were individually below the hazard thresholds for single exposures, but we currently do not fully understand what the hazard thresholds would be for exposure to VOC mixtures such as these,” Johnson said.

She noted that facilities such as My Way contain large amounts of harmful toxins, presenting challenges in predicting the VOCs released during fires and similar emergencies due to the diverse range of toxins present.

“Fires at recycling plants and other typically smaller-scale disasters are usually overlooked as contributors to pollution levels, but they also are happening more frequently across the United States,” Johnson said. “This makes research and the application of research findings a pressing public health issue.”

