MIT’s new theory could improve design and operation of wind farms

The design of propeller and wind turbine blades has long been based on century-old aerodynamics principles. However, engineers have recognized that these principles are not universally applicable and have had to rely on ad hoc “correction factors” based on empirical observations.

For the first time, engineers at MIT have developed a comprehensive, physics-based model that accurately represents airflow around rotors even under extreme conditions. This breakthrough could revolutionize rotor design and wind farm operation. The new findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrate the potential to transform the future of renewable energy.

“We’ve developed a new theory for the aerodynamics of rotors,” Howland says. This theory can be used to determine the forces, flow velocities, and power of a rotor, whether that rotor is extracting energy from the airflow, as in a wind turbine, or applying energy to the flow, as in a ship or airplane propeller. “The theory works in both directions,” he says.

The new understanding represents a groundbreaking mathematical model with immediate practical applications. For instance, wind farm operators can utilize the model to swiftly optimize turbine orientation, rotation speed, and blade angle, maximizing power output while ensuring safety. This model, known as momentum theory, revolutionizes the way engineers can determine power output and propulsive force.

The momentum theory equations are fundamental to wind energy textbooks and are the first topic I cover in my wind power classes. Physicist Albert Betz calculated the maximum theoretical energy that could be extracted from wind in 1920, known as the Betz limit, which is 59.3 percent of the kinetic energy of the incoming wind.

However, subsequent research has revealed significant limitations in the momentum theory, particularly at higher forces corresponding to faster blade rotation speeds or different blade angles. It fails to predict not only the amount accurately but also the direction of changes in thrust force. Experiments have shown that the force continues to increase, contrary to the theory, making it not just quantitatively but also qualitatively flawed.

The prevailing theory faces limitations when the rotor and the airflow are misaligned, a common occurrence in wind farms. According to Howland, this impediment has prompted him and his team to deliberately misalign some turbines relative to the airflow, revealing a noteworthy boost in the wind farm’s overall power output.

Previously, engineers resorted to arbitrary adjustments based on empirical observations without a solid theoretical foundation.

However, the new model, derived from comprehensive computational aerodynamics analysis, sheds light on previously overlooked phenomena, such as the inaccurate assumption about air pressure behind the rotor. This discovery closely aligns with the point of the Betz limit, setting the stage for the optimal operation of turbines.

“So, we have Betz’s prediction of where we should operate turbines, and within 10 percent of that operational set point that we think maximizes power, the theory completely deteriorates and doesn’t work,” Howland says.

The researchers’ groundbreaking work has not only mitigated the limitations of the original formula but has also unlocked the potential for increased power generation. By incorporating fundamental equations used in aerospace applications to predict the lift of three-dimensional wings, they have developed a unified momentum model.

This innovative model has been rigorously validated using computational fluid dynamics modeling and will soon undergo further validation through wind tunnel and field tests. One particularly compelling outcome of this new formula is its impact on the Betz limit calculation, indicating the possibility of extracting even more power than previously anticipated.

Although it’s not a significant change – on the order of a few percent – “it’s interesting that now we have a new theory, and the Betz limit that’s been the rule of thumb for a hundred years is actually modified because of the new theory,” Howland says. “And that’s immediately useful.”

The groundbreaking new model unveils a revolutionary method to optimize power generation from turbines that are not aligned with the airflow, surpassing the limitations of the Betz limit.

Furthermore, the ability to regulate individual turbines and arrays without the need for hardware modifications within existing wind farms is a game-changer. This isn’t just theoretical—it’s already a reality stemming from the pioneering work of Howland and his team. Their research, based on empirically proven formulas, tackled wake interactions between turbines in wind farms, setting a remarkable precedent for the industry.

“This breakthrough is a natural extension of our previous work on optimizing utility-scale wind farms,” he says because in doing that analysis, they saw the shortcomings of the existing methods for analyzing the forces at work and predicting power produced by wind turbines. “Existing modeling using empiricism just wasn’t getting the job done,” he says.

In a wind farm, the interaction between turbines can significantly impact energy production due to wake effects. Accurately modeling these wake effects is crucial for optimizing the layout and operation of wind farms.

Until now, predicting a turbine’s power output in response to changes such as its angle to the wind has relied on empirical corrections. However, a groundbreaking new theory has emerged in the form of mathematical formulas that can revolutionize how wind farm operators, turbine manufacturers, and blade designers predict and optimize power output.

This innovation extends beyond wind turbines to include propellers for aircraft and ships, as well as hydrokinetic turbines for tidal or river applications. The potential applications are vast, and the new theory can be integrated into existing software or accessed as open-source software for widespread utilization.

“It’s an engineering model developed for fast-running tools for rapid prototyping and control and optimization,” Howland says. “The goal of our modeling is to position the field of wind energy research to move more aggressively in the development of the wind capacity and reliability necessary to respond to climate change.”

