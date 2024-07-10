Miniature, implantable LED device fights cancer with light

Light therapy has been effective in treating surface and nearby skin cancers when used with a light-activated drug. However, cancers situated deep within the body, surrounded by tissue, blood, and bone, have been difficult to treat using light.

To address this challenge, engineers and scientists at the University of Notre Dame have developed an implantable wireless LED device. This device, in combination with a light-sensitive dye, not only eliminates cancer cells but also activates the immune system‘s ability to target cancer. The findings of this research were published in Photodiagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy.

“Certain colors of light penetrate tissue deeper than other ones,” said Thomas O’Sullivan, associate professor of electrical engineering and co-author of the paper. “It turns out that the kind of light — in this case green — that doesn’t penetrate as deeply has the capability of producing a more robust response against the cancer cells.”

In order for the light to effectively destroy cancer cells, the cells must be given a dye containing light-absorbing molecules. Once the device is activated, the dye converts the light into energy, which in turn renders the cells’ own oxygen toxic, essentially causing the cancer cells to turn against themselves.

Although other treatments also utilize the cells’ own oxygen as a weapon, this device induces a particularly fortuitous type of cell death.

“Working together, biochemistry graduate student Hailey Sanders and electrical engineering graduate student SungHoon Rho perceptively noted that the treated cells were swelling, which is the hallmark of a kind of cell death, pyroptosis, that’s particularly good at triggering the immune response,” said Bradley Smith, the Emil T. Hofman Professor of Science and co-author on the paper. “Our goal is to induce just a little bit of pyroptotic cell death, which will then trigger the immune system to start attacking the cancer.”

In upcoming research, the device will be tested in mice to determine whether the immune system can recognize and eliminate other cancerous tumors on its own, prompted by the cancer-killing response initiated in one tumor.

O’Sullivan pointed out that the device, comparable in size to a grain of rice, can be inserted directly into a cancerous tumor and remotely activated using an external antenna. The objective is to utilize the device not only for administering treatment but also for monitoring the tumor’s reaction, adjusting signal strength and timing as necessary.

One of the first Seed Transformative Interdisciplinary Research (STIR) grants funded this study as part of a group of four projects. In 2023, the Notre Dame College of Science and College of Engineering launched grants to kickstart research projects in human health, the environment, and information technologies in science and engineering.

