The Milky Way’s shape may have helped sculpt Earth’s crust

In a cosmic twist worthy of sci-fi, new research from Curtin University reveals that Earth’s crust may carry the fingerprints of our galaxy’s spiral structure. Published in Physical Review Research, the study suggests that meteorite impacts, triggered as our Solar System journeys through the Milky Way’s dense spiral arms, played a significant role in shaping Earth’s surface.

At the heart of this discovery are zircon crystals, tiny geological time capsules that preserve chemical changes across billions of years. By comparing these changes with maps of neutral hydrogen gas (HI), researchers found a striking rhythm: spikes in crustal activity matched periods when our Solar System passed through crowded galactic regions.

“Tiny, durable minerals called zircon crystals provided a unique archive of Earth’s interaction with the galaxy,” said lead researcher Professor Chris Kirkland.

These spiral arms, packed with stars and gas, exert extra gravitational forces that may have nudged icy comets from the Solar System’s edge into Earth-bound trajectories. The impacts weren’t just dramatic, they were transformative.

“The resulting impacts released enormous energy, melting parts of Earth’s surface and producing more complex magmas, especially when interacting with water-rich environments,” Kirkland explained.

This galactic-geological connection challenges long-held views that Earth’s crust evolved purely through internal processes. Instead, it opens a bold new chapter in science-astro-geology, where planetary history is written not just by tectonics, but by the stars.

“Our research reveals that Earth’s geological evolution cannot be understood in isolation from the broader galactic environment,” Kirkland said.

“It suggests that astrophysical processes on the scale of the Milky Way may have directly influenced the continents beneath our feet and the conditions that made life possible, ushering in a new era of astro-geological science.”

