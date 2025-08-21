The Milky Way’s Biggest Bubble Is Blowing Up Around a Massive Star

Red supergiants are massive stars in their final, fiery stage, think 8+ times the Sun’s size! They shine like celestial beacons and help shape the universe by spreading new elements that fuel future stars and planets.

Betelgeuse (Orion) and Antares (Scorpius) are two red supergiants you can spot with the naked eye on a clear night. They’re like the celebrity elders of our galaxy!

Astronomers using ALMA found a gigantic bubble of gas and dust around DFK 52, a red supergiant in the Stephenson 2 cluster. It’s the biggest structure of its kind ever seen in the Milky Way!

About 4,000 years ago, red supergiant DFK 52 had a massive eruption, so powerful it blew out a bubble of gas and dust as heavy as the Sun and 1.4 light-years wide. That’s thousands of times bigger than our solar system!

How did the star survive such a blast? Astronomers are still scratching their heads.

If DFK 52 were as close as Betelgeuse, its bubble would stretch across a third of the Moon’s width in our sky.

This massive star cluster hosts 26+ red supergiants (RSGs), chilling at the base of the Scutum-Crux spiral arm, about 5,800 parsecs away. It’s a hotspot of recent starburst activity, where the galactic arm meets the bulge, and stars have been popping off like fireworks.

A 2020 study peeked into the cluster’s mid-IR glow and found a wild mix of luminosities, masses, and mass-loss rates. These stars aren’t following a neat script; they’re shedding material in unpredictable ways.

DFK 52 looked like a typical M0-type supergiant, modest luminosity, central location, nothing flashy. But then… its J-band flux didn’t match models. Too dim. Why?

Either the interstellar medium is playing peekaboo, blocking light along our line of sight, or DFK 52 is wrapped in its circumstellar dust cloak, hiding its true glow.

And yet, this “ordinary” star is the one that blew the largest bubble of gas and dust ever seen in the Milky Way.

Astronomers zoomed in on DFK 52 using ALMA’s millimetre-wave vision and found something wild, a massive, expanding bubble of gas and dust. It’s not just floating there; it’s moving, growing, and telling a story.

By tracking molecules in the cloud, scientists mapped the kinematics, how the gas flows and spreads. Turns out, the bubble was likely born from a violent stellar eruption a few thousand years ago, when DFK 52 hurled part of its outer layers into space.

Though DFK 52 once seemed like a typical red supergiant, this bubble changes everything. Its structure, motion, and dust signature now offer fresh clues about the star’s mass-loss history and evolutionary status, a launchpad for deeper studies.

Elvire De Beck, astronomer at Chalmers, said, “The bubble is made of material that used to be part of the star. It must have been ejected in a dramatic event, an explosion, that happened about four thousand years ago. In cosmic terms, that’s just a moment ago.”

