Microplastics in your body? Kimchi microbes might help remove them

Microplastics have been increasingly detected in the human body, raising major concerns about their health effects. In response, scientists have considered ways to safely detach these particles, and an unconventional solution could come from fermented Korean food.

Fermented foods (such as kimchi) contained bacterial strains that served as natural probiotics and were used to treat gut-related disorders. These observations uncover a new biological approach for reducing plastic buildup.

The research, led by scientists Dr. Se Hee Lee and Dr. Tae Woong Whon, highlights how the good microbes also found in fermented foods play a role much beyond digestion, perhaps even helping us combat environmental pollutants that enter our bodies.

Dr. Lee said, “Our findings suggest that microorganisms derived from traditional fermented foods could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge.”

Nanoplastics are small plastic fragments smaller than 1 μm. Because they are so small, they can pass through the gut barrier and accumulate in organs like the brain and kidneys, where they can cause harm.

The team evaluated the biosorption capacities of two kimchi-derived LAB strains, Leu. mesenteroides CBA3656 and Latilactobacillus (Llb.) sakei CBA3608 against polystyrene nanoplastics (PS-NPs).

In laboratory experiments with nanoplastics under normal conditions, the bacterium CBA3656 demonstrated the ability to achieve 87% removal. In simulated human intestinal conditions, it maintained a strong binding ability of 57%.

In comparison, the bacterium sakei CBA3608 lost most of its effectiveness in gut-like conditions.

Scientists investigated its potential in the real world by performing experiments in mice. Mice that received probiotic strain CBA3656 passed over two times more nanoplastics in their feces than mice that were not provided probiotics. This suggests that the probiotic might help remove nanoplastics by adhering to them in the intestine.

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This suggests that the bacteria bind to nanoplastics in the intestine and help carry them out of the body.

This study provides early evidence that probiotics could offer a natural, safe way to reduce the buildup of plastic in the digestive system.

The food-derived bacterium Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656 showed high-affinity binding to nanoplastics across a wide range of concentrations (10–200 ppm), pH levels (3–9), and temperatures (4–55°C), and did so quickly.

Scientists noted, “Its binding followed physical adsorption patterns, explained by models like pseudo‑first‑order kinetics and the Langmuir isotherm. Infrared spectroscopy showed that certain chemical groups in the cell wall and membrane, such as P=O, C=O, and C–O–C, help the bacterium interact with nanoplastics.”

Although the research is still in early stages, it opens the door to new treatments based on beneficial microbes. Future studies will need to confirm whether such effects occur in humans.

If successful, such a strategy could have major implications for the future of probiotic-based treatments that help bodies cleanse themselves of dangerous pollutants and turn common foods like kimchi into superhealth tools.

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