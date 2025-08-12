Meteorite That Crash Landed in Atlanta is Older Than Earth

On June 26, something wild happened in the skies over the southeastern U.S.: a blazing fireball zipped across the daylight sky, turning heads and sparking curiosity. But this wasn’t just an incredible light show. That fiery streak ended with a bang when a meteorite crashed into a home in McDonough, Georgia.

Thanks to researchers at the University of Georgia, this cosmic intruder now has a name: the McDonough Meteorite. And it’s no ordinary rock, it’s older than Earth.

Before it smashed through a roof and dented a living room floor, this tiny traveler had been drifting through space for billions of years. To unlock its story, researchers studied its makeup and traced it back to a group of asteroids it belongs to.

Although the pieces shrank by the time it landed, it still packed a punch. And it got scientists thinking: what if a much bigger one came our way?

Before it broke apart, researchers tracked the meteor, called a bolide (fireball or bright meteor), as it blasted into Earth’s atmosphere at cosmic velocity. That’s a massive rock hurtling toward McDonough faster than the speed of sound. As it zoomed closer to Earth, the bolide lost some speed and size. But even a rock no bigger than a cherry tomato, flying that fast, can cause severe damage.

“When they encounter Earth, our atmosphere is very good at slowing them down,” Scott Harris, a researcher in the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences’ department of geology, said.

UGA researcher Scott Harris holds a piece of the McDonough Meteorite. (Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker)

“But you’re talking about something that is double the size of a 50-caliber shell, going at least 1 kilometer per second. That’s like running 10 football fields in one second.”

Despite its small size, the meteorite made a huge entrance. It tore through a man’s roof, punched through his HVAC duct, and slammed into the floor with such force that it left a solid dent and scattered space dust across the living room.

According to Harris, the moment the meteorite struck was likely a sensory overload for the homeowner. In a single instant, he probably heard a sharp crack as the space rock tore through the roof, followed by a brief sonic boom, a tiny shockwave from the meteor breaking the sound barrier. Then came the final thud, as the rock slammed into the floor with enough force to leave a dent and shake the room like a close-range explosion.

The resident told Harris he’s still finding specks of space dust around his living room from the collision.

Researchers obtained 23 grams of the meteorite, and what they found was mind-blowing. Using high-powered microscopes, they discovered it’s a low-metal ordinary chondrite, a type of ancient space rock that formed 4.56 billion years ago, back when Earth wasn’t even born yet.

Turns out, this little rock likely came from a massive asteroid breakup in the belt between Mars and Jupiter about 470 million years ago. Over time, fragments like this one drifted through space until, by cosmic coincidence, it crossed paths with Earth at just the right moment.

Along with confirming the meteorite’s origin, Harris says the University of Georgia is working with Arizona State University to register it officially. They’re submitting their research and the name “McDonough Meteorite” (named after the ZIP code where it was found) to the Nomenclature Committee of the Meteoritical Society. The official record will be published in the Meteoritical Bulletin.

This marks the 27th meteorite ever recovered in Georgia, and only the sixth time one has been seen falling.

Harris noted that events like this used to happen just once every few decades. But thanks to modern technology and alert citizens, we’re now able to find more meteorites than ever before.

The meteorite will be stored at UGA for further analysis. Additional pieces that fell in the area on June 26 will be displayed publicly at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville.