SUBSCRIBE

Men and younger adults are less physically active in lockdown

Women and older adults are most likely to meet exercise targets.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
bright close up color colorful

A new study examined the levels of physical activity during the UK COVID-19 social distancing guidance and investigated how such levels vary by sociodemographic, behavioral, clinical, and contextual factors.

The study, conducted by the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and Ulster University, included 911 UK adults who took part in an online survey which began on 17 March.

75.0% of the participants met the physical activity guidelines during social distancing. Meeting these guidelines during social distancing was significantly associated with gender, age, annual household income, level of physical activity per day when not observing social distancing and physical symptoms experienced during social distancing.

This is higher than previous studies carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic, which found that between 58% and 66% of the UK adult population typically meet physical activity guidelines.

The results suggest that women, older adults, and those with a higher annual household income were significantly more likely to meet the WHO’s physical activity guidelines. In contrast, men and younger adults have been less physically active during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lead author Dr. Lee Smith, Reader in Physical Activity and Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “The overall levels of physical activity are higher than we were expecting.”

“It may be that the UK public has experienced an increase in free time and used this time to be physically active. Additionally, during the early stages of the outbreak, one of the few reasons to leave home was to take part in an hour of exercise. As well as offering a reason to go outside, this may have served as a target for some people.”

“Typically, the proportion of UK adults meeting physical activity guidelines declines with age. Therefore, there should be additional support offered to older adults to encourage them to sustain this level of physical activity post-pandemic.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Lee Smith et al., Prevalence and correlates of physical activity in a sample of UK adults observing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine (2020). DOI: 10.1136/bmjsem-2020-000850

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke

Pranjal Mehar -
Preliminary clinical data indicate that COVID-19 infection is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric illness. Now a new study by the UCL and...
Read more
Invention

Human cell ‘membrane on a chip’

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists have developed a human cell ‘membrane on a chip’ that allows continuous monitoring of how drugs and infectious agents interact with our cells, and may soon be used to test potential drug candidates for COVID-19.
Read more
Robotics

A new robotic system that powerfully disinfects large surfaces in half an hour

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A team from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), in collaboration with Ava Robotics and the Greater Boston Food Bank...
Read more
Technology

Researchers developed reusable, foldable and sterilisable ‘shield’ to protect healthcare workers

Tech Explorist -
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has invented a foldable tent-like device that serves as a physical...
Read more
Health

An epidemic model indicates that COVID-19 likely to cause 235,000 U.S. deaths by October

Amit Malewar -
An epidemic model developed by Professors in Texas Tech University's Department of Mechanical Engineering through the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of...
Read more
Health

The pink eye is a primary symptom of COVID-19

Amit Malewar -
The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus includes Cough, fever, and Shortness of breath. Later on, CDC offers six new symptoms of...
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists found the center of the solar system

Space Amit Malewar -
Not in the center of the sun as many might assume, rather the center of the solar system is closer to the surface of the star.
Read more

Earth’s magnetic field changes 10 times faster than previously thought

Science Amit Malewar -
A new study reveals that changes in the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field may take place 10 times faster than previously thought.
Read more

The pink eye is a primary symptom of COVID-19

Health Amit Malewar -
The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus includes Cough, fever, and Shortness of breath. Later on, CDC offers six new symptoms of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist