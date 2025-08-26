Do Men and Women Build Confidence Differently? Here’s the Truth

Emotions are messy, but the science behind them is starting to make sense. Researchers at NTNU, led by Professor Hermundur Sigmundsson, have spent years exploring what drives people to reach their goals, and how men and women might differ in that journey.

While there are some differences between the sexes, the study found that the same core factors, like motivation, confidence, and well-being, play the most significant role in how we feel about ourselves.

This time, the team zoomed out, taking a broader look at how these emotional drivers connect across genders. The goal? To better understand what helps people thrive, regardless of their background.

When it comes to believing in themselves, men tend to score higher. Researchers call this self-efficacy, the confidence that you can succeed. And according to Professor Hermundur Sigmundsson and his team at NTNU, men also show more passion in pursuing goals.

But before we jump to conclusions, here’s the twist: in most psychological traits, men and women are strikingly alike.

Despite some differences in self-efficacy and passion, the study found that men and women are remarkably similar across several key psychological traits. There was no significant difference between the sexes in terms of grit, that persistent drive to push through challenges, or in their growth mindset, which reflects a belief in personal development and the ability to improve.

Both groups reported a comparable sense of meaning in life, similar levels of flourishing (how well they function and thrive over time), and equal emotional reactivity, meaning they respond similarly to both positive and negative emotional experiences.

So while men may charge ahead with a bit more fire and self-belief, both sexes share the same deep reserves of resilience, purpose, and emotional balance.

The researchers say all the different traits affect one another, but how they connect is quite complex.

Sigmundsson said, “We find the strongest association between feeling that life has meaning and feeling good about oneself. Self-efficacy is also very important, regardless of sex. Having a high level of self-efficacy is simply a huge advantage, the absolute belief that you will succeed at something. There is a strong association between self-efficacy and positive emotions. And for people who really feel good about themselves, those who truly flourish, self-efficacy plays a key role.”

Mentors like parents, teachers, and coaches help build a person’s confidence by giving them challenges that match their skills. When the challenge is just right, people enter a state called flow, where they feel focused, capable, and in control.

This helps them feel a sense of mastery and strengthens their belief that they can succeed, known as self-efficacy. That “I CAN” feeling is key to facing new challenges. The study also shows that motivation (like passion, grit, and a growth mindset) and well-being (such as feeling fulfilled and emotionally balanced) are closely connected and influence each other.

The study involved 479 people in Iceland: 336 women and 143 men, with an average age of 32. While the findings offer valuable insights for future research, the researchers caution that certain factors may have influenced the results.

These include the uneven gender ratio, cultural context, and the fact that participants rated their own feelings and traits. To get a clearer picture, the team recommends follow-up studies with more balanced samples and participants from a wider range of cultures.

