Measuring the electric fields of light trapped between two mirrors

Researchers from the Department of Physical Chemistry at the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society and the Institute of Radiation Physics at Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf have developed a revolutionary platform to measure the electric fields of light trapped between two mirrors with incredible precision.

Using electro-optic Fabry-Pérot resonators, they can now control and observe interactions between light and matter, particularly in the terahertz (THz) spectral range. This breakthrough allows for exploring quantum electrodynamics and controlling material properties on ultrafast timescales.

The study highlights the team’s hybrid-cavity design. They can precisely control internal reflections and create selective interference patterns by tuning an air gap and using a split detector crystal within the cavity. Mathematical models support their observations, providing deeper insights into the underlying physics.

This research lays the groundwork for future studies in cavity light-matter interactions, offering potential applications for quantum computing and material science.

Michael S. Spencer, the study’s first author, noted, “Our work opens new possibilities for exploring and steering the fundamental interactions between light and matter.”

Prof. Dr. Sebastian Maehrlein, leader of the research group, added, “Our EOCs provide a highly accurate field-resolved view, inspiring novel pathways for cavity quantum electrodynamics.”

