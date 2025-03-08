Maternal cannabis use linked to higher risk of childhood behavioral disorders

Few studies have looked into how maternal cannabis use during pregnancy relates to behavioral problems in children, often using small sample sizes and self-reported data. Curtin University researchers are now investigating whether cannabis use disorder (CUD) during pregnancy and postpartum increases the risk of disruptive behaviors in children.

Their research has unveiled a strong link between maternal cannabis use during pregnancy and after birth and an increased risk of behavioral problems in children.

The team analyzed data from over 222,600 Australian mothers and children for this study, uncovering significant public health implications.

The findings indicate that children of mothers with cannabis use disorder (CUD) are up to three times more likely to develop disruptive behavioral disorders, such as oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD). This underscores the pressing need for interventions aimed at reducing cannabis use among women of reproductive age.

Lead researcher Abay Tadesse, from Curtin’s School of Population Health, explained the magnitude of the risk: “Maternal cannabis use during pregnancy increased the likelihood of disruptive behavioral disorders by 3.56 times, while postnatal use raised the risk by 2.95 times. These findings highlight the growing public health concern surrounding cannabis use.”

Cannabinoid ingredients can cross the placenta during pregnancy and enter breast milk after birth, potentially interfering with brain development in newborns.

Professor Rosa Alati, Head of Curtin’s School of Population Health, emphasized the importance of these findings in shaping future health policies. “While intervention strategies are vital, further genetic research is needed to fully understand the connection between cannabis use and childhood behavioral disorders.”

The study also acknowledges that other genetic, environmental, and social factors may contribute to these behavioral issues. However, maternal cannabis use has been identified as a significant risk factor.

With disruptive behavioral disorders on the rise, this study highlights the need for better public health initiatives to support mothers and children. It also serves as a wake-up call for ongoing research into the long-term effects of cannabis use during critical developmental periods.

