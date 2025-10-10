Martian dust devils are faster and fiercer than we thought

Dust devils swirl like spectral dancers in the silent dance of Mars’ thin atmosphere. They are blatant indications of invisible powers. According to a recent study conducted at the University of Bern under the direction of Dr. Valentin Bickel, these whirling columns of air and dust are more than just passing phenomena.

On the Red Planet, they have a significant impact on climate change. They are significantly faster than previously thought, with wind speeds of up to 160 km/h. They are also crucial in the process of dust being lifted into the atmosphere, which determines the weather and climate of Mars.

Unlike Earth’s robust atmosphere, Mars has a whisper-thin envelope of air. Even though Mars has a thin atmosphere, its winds are surprisingly powerful, strong enough to shape the land and kick up huge dust storms. One of the most striking signs of these winds is the dust devil: a spinning column of dust that glides across the surface like a miniature tornado. While the wind itself can’t be seen in satellite images, dust devils leave behind clear, winding trails. That makes them ideal for scientists trying to understand how Martian winds behave and their impact on the planet’s climate.

Bickel’s team looked through more than 50,000 satellite images taken by two European space cameras, CaSSIS and HRSC. They used advanced computer tools (deep learning) to spot over 1,000 dust devils, those swirling columns of dust on Mars. Because the images were snapped just seconds apart, the researchers could observe how the dust devils moved and measure their speed with incredible accuracy.

Previous surface measurements suggested Martian winds rarely exceeded 50 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 100 km/h. However, the new research reveals a surprising story: dust devils and the surrounding winds on Mars often reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, significantly faster than previously thought. This means the lower part of Mars’ atmosphere is far more active and energetic than expected.

And it’s not just the spinning dust devils doing the work; strong, straight-line winds also play a big role in lifting massive amounts of dust into the air, helping drive the planet’s weather and climate system.

This dust injection is vital to Mars’ climate system. Dust affects temperature, solar radiation, and even the formation of clouds. By mapping where and when these winds are strongest, scientists now have a global dataset spanning two decades, a treasure trove for climate modeling.

Understanding how winds behave on Mars isn’t just a scientific curiosity; it’s a practical necessity. Powerful gusts and swirling dust devils can pose serious risks to spacecraft and rovers. Dust can scratch lenses, clog sensors, block solar panels, and even wear down mechanical parts over time.

“Better wind models help us design safer missions,” says Daniela Tirsch of the German Aerospace Center (DLR). The data also informs studies on dune formation, slope streaks, and long-term climate evolution.

With more spacecraft heading to Mars, decoding its unpredictable weather is no longer optional; it’s essential. This latest research offers scientists and engineers a kind of survival manual, helping them anticipate the planet’s powerful winds and swirling dust storms. And the work is far from over. The research team plans to keep a close eye on dust devils, teaming up with European orbiters to track these fast-moving columns with even greater precision

“In the long term, our work will make Mars missions more efficient and safer,” Bickel concludes.

