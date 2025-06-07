Mars Odyssey spots towering volcano above dawn clouds

NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter has delivered a breathtaking, first-of-its-kind panorama of Arsia Mons, one of Mars’ tallest volcanoes, which pierces through a layer of early morning clouds. This image offers a new perspective, showing the Martian horizon as astronauts see Earth from space.

Arsia Mons, part of the Tharsis Montes volcanic chain, rises 12 miles (20 km) above the surface, twice the height of Mauna Loa, Earth’s largest volcano. Unlike Mars’ carbon dioxide clouds, Tharsis Montes is frequently shrouded in water ice clouds, particularly in the early hours of the day.

Capturing this phenomenon required Odyssey to rotate 90 degrees while in orbit so that its THEMIS camera, which is generally used for surface imaging, could photograph the horizon. This angle allows scientists to study dust layers and seasonal cloud variations, providing new insights into Martian weather patterns.

“We’re seeing significant seasonal differences in these horizon images,” said Michael D. Smith of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “It’s giving us new clues about how Mars’ atmosphere evolves.”

Understanding Mars’ cloud formations is crucial for predicting dust storms, which can significantly impact future missions, from surface operations to landing technology. Arsia Mons, the cloudiest volcano in the Tharsis chain, experiences thick cloud coverage when Mars is farthest from the Sun, during a period called aphelion.

This seasonal aphelion cloud belt, stretching along Mars’ equator, is on full display in Odyssey’s new panorama, showcasing the dramatic interplay of mountains, air currents, and cooling effects.

Beyond cloud studies, THEMIS’ infrared imaging helps pinpoint water ice deposits beneath Mars’ surface—potential resources for future astronauts. It can also analyze Mars’ tiny moons, Phobos and Deimos, providing insights into their composition and possible origins.

“We picked Arsia Mons hoping we would see the summit poke above the clouds—and it didn’t disappoint,” said Jonathon Hill of Arizona State University.

As Mars Odyssey continues to break records, this latest image showcases the grandeur and complexity of the Martian landscape, bringing us one step closer to unraveling the planet’s mysteries.