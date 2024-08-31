Marine sponge microbe sheds light on TB evolution

Researchers have discovered a bacterium in a marine sponge from the Great Barrier Reef that closely resembles Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB). This finding could advance TB research and treatment.

Despite being one of the deadliest diseases, the origins of M. tuberculosis are not fully understood. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by the Doherty Institute describes a significant discovery—a new bacterium, Mycobacterium sponge, found in a sponge near Cooktown, Queensland.

The finding sheds new light on TB research and treatment. It underscores the potential of marine sponges and their bioactive compounds in providing new insights into TB.

The Doherty Institute analyzed the sample from the marine sponge and found that the bacterium Mycobacterium spongiae shares 80% of its genes with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the TB-causing bacteria.

However, M. spongiae does not cause disease in mice, making it non-virulent. Dr. Sacha Pidot from the University of Melbourne called it an exciting discovery, suggesting that TB may have evolved from marine bacteria.

According to Professor Tim Stinear from the University of Melbourne, this discovery is crucial for future TB research. He believes it helps us understand how TB became a severe disease and could lead to new strategies, like vaccines, to prevent and treat tuberculosis.

