What Makes Our Brains Look Like Walnuts?

A new study published in Nature Communications sheds light on one of neuroscience’s enduring puzzles: how the human brain develops its signature folds.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence have identified a combination of cellular behaviors that contribute to the formation of the cerebral cortex’s grooves and ridges, structures linked to higher cognitive functions such as language, memory, and creativity.

Unlike most animals, whose brains remain smooth, species like humans, dolphins, and pigs exhibit a wrinkled cortex. These folds increase surface area and are believed to enhance brain performance. However, the mechanisms behind their formation have remained elusive.

Building on earlier work, the team led by Rüdiger Klein manipulated genes in mice to alter the behavior of progenitor cells, early cells that give rise to neurons. The researchers found that increasing the number of these cells, alongside changes in how neurons migrate, led to pronounced cortical folding.

“It’s thought that our brain’s wrinkles form through a mix of rapid cell growth and the movement of neurons as the brain develops,” said Seung Hee Chun, postdoctoral researcher and first author of the study. “But how these processes work together to create the brain’s characteristic grooves and ridges was not well known. Our study suggests that cell movement, the tightness of neuronal migration, and the density of neuronal packing all contribute. It’s the combination of these factors – rather than any one alone – that drives things.”

Using genetic mouse models, single-cell sequencing, and computer simulations, the team discovered that different types of progenitor cells influence specific folding patterns. Intermediate progenitors favored the formation of sulci (grooves), while apical progenitors promoted gyri (ridges).

“These findings open the door to exploring how other cellular, genetic, and mechanical factors might influence cortex development,” said Klein. “Even between humans, the folding patterns of the cortex can vary greatly from person to person. Understanding what drives these differences could help us better learn how the brain develops, and how its shape relates to aspects such as function, evolution, behavior, and health.”

The study offers a new framework for investigating brain development and may inform future research into neurological disorders, brain evolution, and personalized medicine.

