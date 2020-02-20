SUBSCRIBE

MagNI: A magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant to relieve pain

It can be wirelessly charged and programmed with magnetic fields.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
MagNI: A magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant to relieve pain
Rice University introduced the first neural implant that can be programmed and charged remotely with a magnetic field at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference. (Credit: Secure and Intelligent Micro-Systems Lab/Rice University)

Recently, Rice scientists have made a breakthrough, i.e., a neural implant that can be both programmed and charged remotely with a magnetic field. Dubbed as MagNI, the integrated microsystem may make possible embedded devices like a spinal cord-stimulating unit with a battery-powered magnetic transmitter on a wearable belt.

Consists of magnetoelectric transducers, the MagNI enables the chip to harvest power from an alternating magnetic field outside the body. According to scientists, it can be used to help patients with epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease.

Components of the prototype, such as a 2-by-4-millimeter magnetoelectric film that converts the magnetic field to an electric field, a CMOS chip, and a capacitor to temporarily store energy, are equipped on a flexible polyimide substrate.

Kaiyuan Yang, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering Rice’s Brown School of Engineering, said, “This is the first demonstration that you can use a magnetic field to power an implant and also program the implant. By integrating magnetoelectric transducers with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) technologies, we provide a bioelectronic platform for many applications. CMOS is powerful, efficient, and cheap for sensing and signal processing tasks.”

“MagNI has clear advantages over current stimulation methods, including ultrasound, electromagnetic radiation, inductive coupling, and optical technologies. People have been demonstrating neural stimulators on this scale, and even smaller. The magnetoelectric effect we use has many benefits over mainstream methods for power and data transfer.”

“Tissues do not absorb magnetic fields as they do other types of signals, and will not heat tissues like electromagnetic and optical radiation or inductive coupling. Ultrasound doesn’t have the heating issue, but the waves are reflected at interfaces between different mediums, like hair and skin or bones and other muscle.”

“Because the magnetic field also transmits control signals, MagNI is also calibration-free and robust. It doesn’t require any internal voltage or timing reference.”

During the experiments, scientists soaked the prototype in a solution and tested it in air and jellylike agar. They found that the chip has long-term reliability. Scientists also validated the technology by exciting Hydra Vulgaris, a tiny octopuslike creature studied by Robinson’s lab.

By constraining hydra with the lab’s microfluidic devices, they were able to see fluorescent signals associated with contractions in the creatures triggered by contact with the chips. The team is currently performing in-vivo tests of the device on different models.

The paper on this subject will be available on the IEEE Xplore Digital Library.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSJupiter has more water than previously thought
UP NEXTA new way to precisely control photons

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

Efficient, solution‐processed, hybrid tandem solar cells

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A novel technology, capable of maximizing the performance of the existing CQD solar cells has been developed, recently.
Read more
Invention

A single drop of water can generate power to light up 100 LED bulbs

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The innovative generator can achieve performances thousands of times higher than similar devices.
Read more
Invention

A smart jumpsuit that accurately measures the infants’ movement and development

Pranjal Mehar -
A new innovation makes it possible, for the first time, to quantitatively assess children's spontaneous movement in the natural environment.
Read more
Invention

Enhancing optical sensing using noise

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Noise in a sensor? No problem!
Read more
Invention

Eliminating the foam buildup

Pranjal Mehar -
Bubbly buildup can hinder many industrial processes, but a new method can reduce or even eliminate it.
Read more
Invention

e-waste recycling based on zero waste concept

Jyoti Singh -
Massive generation of mobile phone batteries, its rudimentary disposal, improper collection system as well as lack of cost-effective processing technology has resulted...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist