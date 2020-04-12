SUBSCRIBE

Magnetic threads around 500km in width found on the Sun

New images reveal fine threads of million-degree plasma woven throughout the Sun’s atmosphere.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Scientists say the images will provide valuable insights into the sun's structure [University of Central Lancashire]
Scientists say the images will provide valuable insights into the sun's structure [University of Central Lancashire]

Scientists at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have used NASA’s High-Resolution Coronal Imager (or Hi-C for short) to capture the highest resolution images if the external layer. The images revealed the sun’s outer layer is loaded up with previously concealed, amazingly fine magnetic threads loaded up with very hot, million-degree plasma

These highest resolution images are expected to offer astronomers a better comprehension of how the Sun’s magnetized atmosphere and what it is comprised of.

The threads appeared to be 500km in width, with hot electrified gases flowing inside them. NASA’s High-Resolution Coronal Imager is a unique astronomical telescope carried into space on a sub-orbital rocket flight. The telescope can pick out structures in the Sun’s atmosphere as small as 70km in size, or around 0.01% the size of the Sun, making these highest resolution images ever taken of the Sun’s atmosphere.

What creates these pervasive hot strands remains obscure. Thus, the scientific debate will now focus on why they are formed and how their presence helps us understand the eruption of solar flares and solar storms that could affect life on Earth.

Highest-ever resolution images of the Sun from NASA
Highest-ever resolution images of the Sun from NASA

Professor Robert Walsh, professor of solar physics at UCLan and institutional lead for the Hi-C team, added“Until now solar astronomers have effectively been viewing our closest star in ‘standard definition,’ whereas the exceptional quality of the data provided by the Hi-C telescope allows us to survey a patch of the Sun in ‘ultra-high definition’ for the first time.”

Dr. Amy Winebarger, Hi-C principal investigator at NASA MSFC, stated: “These new Hi-C images give us a remarkable insight into the Sun’s atmosphere. Along with ongoing missions such as Probe and SolO, this fleet of space-based instruments shortly will reveal the Sun’s dynamic outer layer in a completely new light.”

Dr. Tom Williams, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLan who worked on the Hi-C data, said: “This is a fascinating discovery that could better inform our understanding of the flow of energy through the layers of the Sun and eventually down to Earth itself. This is so important if we are to model and predict the behavior of our life-giving star.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Is the High-Resolution Coronal Imager Resolving Coronal Strands? Results from AR 12712. DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab6dcf

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleProducing heparin in the lab

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Why Saturn’s atmosphere is so hot?

Amit Malewar -
0
Like Earth, the upper layers of planets like Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune are so hot. But, unlike earth- all these planets...
Read more
Space

Japanese astronomers explain the origins of Uranus’ weirdness

Amit Malewar -
0
The ice-giant planet Uranus has its spin axis tilted by 98 degrees. Its satellite system is equally inclined and believed to be...
Read more
Space

A star caught emitting an enormous super flare of X-rays

Amit Malewar -
0
Known by its catalogue number J0331-27, the star called an L dwarf recently caught emitting an enormous ‘superflare’ of X-rays – a...
Read more
Space

ESA’s Solar Orbiter launched successfully

Amit Malewar -
0
Solar Orbiter will address big questions in Solar System science to help us understand how our star creates and controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole Solar System and influences the planets within it. It is an ESA mission with strong NASA participation.
Read more
Space

Mystery solved: How hazardous space radiation begins?

Amit Malewar -
0
The study highlights a new phase of the energization process that is critical for the formation of radiation hazards.
Read more
Space

The space-time being dragged around a rapidly-rotating exotic star

Amit Malewar -
0
The effect is a consequence of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.
Read more

MUST READ

Technology

Capsule waverider: Spacecraft that survive fire, surfs its own wave

Amit Malewar -
0
An aerospace engineer at Rice University has designed a spacecraft called 'capsule waverider' that can survive fire and does more than catching...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist