Your lungs may age in a surprising way, scientists find

We often imagine aging as a slow, even process across the body. But new research shows the lungs don’t follow that rule. A study in Nature Communications reveals that certain lung cells are far more vulnerable to aging than others, a discovery that could change how scientists think about lung disease.

Aging is a major risk factor for nearly every lung condition, from pneumonia to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer. But until now, little was known about how different lung cells respond over time.

Scientists at Yale School of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, and their collaborators have taken a close look at how our lungs change as we grow older and discovered that aging doesn’t affect all lung cells equally.

The team studied lung tissue from 60 donors, aged 11 to 80. Using single‑cell RNA sequencing, they mapped every cell type in the lung and tracked how gene activity and DNA mutations shift over time.

The results were striking: AT2 cells, which produce surfactant to keep air sacs stable, and endothelial cells, which line blood vessels in the lungs, showed the most dramatic age‑related changes. In AT2 cells, genes responsible for surfactant production became less active and more disordered over time. In epithelial cells, the proportion of surfactant‑producing AT2 cells dropped with age, while endothelial cells lost their ability to maintain healthy capillaries.

The study also revealed that DNA mutations accumulate more heavily in these vulnerable cell types. At the same time, gene activity became increasingly disordered, a phenomenon the researchers call transcriptional entropy. Interestingly, cells carrying typical “senescence” markers did not increase with age, suggesting that lung aging follows a different path than scientists once thought.

“Our analysis shows that aging is accompanied by an increase in transcriptional entropy across many cell types in the lung,” said first author Ruben De Man, MD‑PhD student at Yale. “This rising disorder in gene regulation may be a fundamental feature of how our cells lose their organization and stability as we grow older.”

Senior author Naftali Kaminski, MD, added: “This data allows us to start thinking about lung aging not as a passive state that we have to accept, but as something that we may be able to modify with therapies and interventions.”

The study also found that this growing disorder in gene activity was linked to an increase in somatic mutations, DNA changes acquired after birth. While such mutations are well known in lung cancer, their abundance in aging lungs may help explain why older adults are more prone to a wide range of lung diseases.

“Understanding which cells are most affected by aging could guide targeted therapies,” Kaminski explained. “It may allow us to intervene directly in the defective cells rather than treating the lung as a whole.”

Scientists have discovered that not all lung cells age at the same pace. Some are more fragile than others, and that insight could change how we treat age‑related lung problems.

Instead of seeing lung aging as an unavoidable decline, researchers now believe it may be possible to slow it down, redirect it, or even repair it. The idea is to focus treatments on the most vulnerable cells, the ones that lose function fastest, rather than treating the lungs as a whole.

