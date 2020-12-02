SUBSCRIBE

Lung-on-chip uncovered new insight on response to early TB infection

The findings reveal the early events that take place during tuberculosis infection and provide a model for future research into respiratory and other infections.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Lung-on-chip uncovered new insight on response to early TB infection
Image: istock

EPFL scientists have developed a lung-on-chip model to examine how the body responds to early tuberculosis (TB) infection. The model uncovered what happens during initial TB infection and may explain in part why those who smoke or have compromised surfactant functionality have a higher risk of contracting primary or recurrent infection.

The model reveals that respiratory system cells, called alveolar epithelial cells, play an essential role in controlling early TB infection. They do this by producing a surfactant substance – a mixture of molecules (lipids and proteins) that reduce the surface tension where air and liquid meet in the lung.

Lead author Vivek Thacker, a postdoctoral researcher at the McKinney Lab, École Polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland, said, “We created the lung-on-chip model as a way of studying some of these early events. Previous studies have shown that components of surfactant produced by alveolar epithelial cells can impair bacterial growth, but that the alveolar epithelial cells themselves can allow intracellular bacterial growth.”

“The roles of these cells in early infection are therefore not completely understood. We used our model to observe where the sites of the first contact are, how M. tuberculosis grows in alveolar epithelial cells compared to bacteria-killing cells called macrophages, and how the production of surfactant affects growth, all while maintaining these cells at the air-liquid interface found in the lung.”

Using the model, scientists recreated a deficiency in surfactant produced by alveolar epithelial cells. They later observed how the lung cells respond to early TB infection.

The technology is optically transparent, meaning they could use an imaging technique called time-lapse microscopy to follow the growth of single M. tuberculosis bacteria in either macrophages or alveolar epithelial cells over multiple days.

The findings uncovered that a lack of surfactant results in uncontrolled and rapid bacterial growth in macrophages and alveolar epithelial cells. On the other hand, the presence of surfactant significantly reduces this growth in both cells and, in some cases, prevents it altogether.

Senior author John McKinney, Head of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Microtechnology at EPFL, said“Our work shines a light on the early events that take place during TB infection and provides a model for scientists to build on for future research into other respiratory infections. It also paves the way for experiments that increase the complexity of our model to help understand why some TB lesions progress while others heal, which can occur simultaneously in the same patient. This knowledge could one day be harnessed to develop effective new interventions against TB and other diseases.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Vivek V. Thacker, Neeraj Dhar, Kunal Sharma, Riccardo Barrile, Katia Karalis, John D. McKinney. A lung-on-chip model of early M. tuberculosis infection reveals an essential role for alveolar epithelial cells in controlling bacterial growth. eLife 2020;9:e59961. DOI: 10.7554/eLife.59961

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Destroying tumor cells using the mechanical force of T-cells

Pranjal Mehar -
New cancer-fighting method leverages the mechanical force of T cells.
Read more
Science

How a DNA-sensing biomolecule is inactivated?

Pranjal Mehar -
Foreign vs own DNA.
Read more
Technology

Adaptive structures cut down buildings and infrastructures carbon footprint

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The aim is to reduce the environmental impact of the construction sector.
Read more
Technology

New VR test to assess a person’s vulnerability to stress

Ashwini Sakharkar -
One of the first such tools that do not rely on subjective evaluations.
Read more
Science

Mimicking the early development of the heart

Pranjal Mehar -
Organoids produce the embryonic heart.
Read more
Science

Scientists designed and studied an unusual state of matter

Amit Malewar -
A new candidate material for Quantum Spin Liquids.
Read more

TRENDING

A Google map of the universe

Space Amit Malewar -
Australian telescope creates a new atlas of the Universe.
Read more

Our galaxy is being slowly pulled by neighboring galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
The long-held belief that the Milky Way, the galaxy containing Earth and the solar system, is relatively static has been ruptured by fresh cosmic insight.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of ships and...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist