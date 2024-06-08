Low-intensity exercise connected to decreased depression

New research from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has global implications. It found that low to moderate-intensity exercise is linked to lower rates of depression, a mental health issue that affects people worldwide. This study, which reviewed various global research, shows that physical activity can help improve mental health. It highlights that we can all contribute to better mental health through exercise.

The analysis, published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found that physical activity reduces depression risk by 23% and anxiety risk by 26%. Low- to moderate activities like gardening, golf, and walking showed a solid link to lower depression risk, unlike high-intensity exercise.

Physical activity also reduced severe mental health conditions, like psychosis/schizophrenia, by 27%. These results were consistent across genders, ages, and regions.

Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University, stated that preventing mental health issues is a significant public health challenge requiring various treatments, including medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. He emphasized that moderate exercise can improve mental health through biochemical reactions. In contrast, high-intensity exercise might increase stress for some people, highlighting the need for precise exercise guidelines.

Recognizing that people respond differently to exercise is crucial for effective mental health strategies. Exercise recommendations should be personalized. Low to moderate physical activity benefits mental health and is more achievable for those who prefer minor lifestyle changes without committing to high-intensity workouts.

In conclusion, the study found that low-intensity exercise is linked to reduced depression, highlighting its potential as an accessible and effective way to improve mental health.

Journal reference: