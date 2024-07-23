Low-cost, flexible sensors help athletes achieve greater performance

Athletes are always on the lookout for new techniques and equipment to maximize their training effectiveness. Modern coaches and sports trainers rely on intelligent data monitoring using videos and wearable sensors to elevate athletic conditioning. However, existing video analysis and sensor technologies often have limitations in capturing a comprehensive view of an athlete’s performance.

Published in APL Materials by AIP Publishing, researchers from Lyuliang University have developed a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective sensor tailored for badminton players, effectively overcoming current monitoring constraints.

Badminton demands precise technical movements and dynamic speed, making it crucial to monitor postures, footwork, arm swings, and muscle strength. However, this has been restricted by video shooting angles and the discomfort caused by rigid wearable sensors.

“We integrated our expertise in flexible sensor technology and intelligent perception systems into badminton motion monitoring for a quantitative analysis of badminton techniques to provide more professional guidance for badminton players,” said author Yun Yang.

The team’s choice of utilizing triboelectric sensors for their intelligent monitoring system stems from their proven adaptability for flexible, wearable devices. Operated by transferring charge when materials come into contact and slide past each other, these sensors eliminate the need for an external power supply.

In order to minimize interference during movement, the team devised a 3D-printed flexible arch-shaped sensor encased in a thermoplastic elastomer. This innovative design prioritizes comfort and allows for easy customization to suit the needs of individual athletes.

The sensor’s design is optimized for sports, responding to a wide range of body movements commonly found in athletic activities. It is versatile and suitable for various active body parts such as wrists, elbows, shoulders, fingers, and knee joints, as well as bending points at the waist and neck.

The innovative badminton sports system comprises three 3D-printed sensors, a multichannel acquisition card, and neural network algorithms. This cutting-edge design facilitates real-time feedback and online monitoring for athletes, accurately recognizing seven typical badminton movements with a 97.2% accuracy rate.

“Our research provides new ideas for solving the problems of large joint bends or twists faced by current 3D-printed triboelectric sensors,” said Yang. “It offers a new solution for monitoring and analyzing triboelectric sensors in badminton and can be extended to other smart sports fields. This has great potential for intelligent sports monitoring and analysis in the era of big data.”

Next, the team aims to explore triboelectric sensors further to propose new solutions for human health monitoring and pathological diagnosis.