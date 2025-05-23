Low-cost blood test for early Alzheimer’s detection

Current tests for detecting Alzheimer’s disease through blood biomarkers are costly and not widely available.

Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC have developed a new, low-cost test called 5ADCSI that can identify early signs of Alzheimer’s by measuring five key biomarkers simultaneously, making diagnosis more accessible and efficient.

The 5ADCSI test stands out because it measures five key Alzheimer’s biomarkers using xMAP® technology, a widely available system from Luminex.

Its most significant advantage is its affordability and ease of use. Like cholesterol and blood sugar tests, it could help identify patients who might benefit from medication or lifestyle changes, such as more exercise, to prevent or slow Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s develops gradually over decades, with proteins like amyloid and tau accumulating in the brain long before symptoms appear. An affordable early-detection blood test could be a game-changer, allowing for preventive treatments and lifestyle interventions years in advance.

Researchers developed the 5ADCSI test by selecting five key Alzheimer’s biomarkers: two types of amyloid (Aβ40 & Aβ42), phosphorylated tau, neurofilament light chain (NfL), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP).

Using xMAP® technology, they created a test where color-coded beads coated with antibodies capture these biomarkers from a blood sample. Imaging sensors then detect the bead colors, allowing scientists to measure biomarker levels and identify early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers tested the 5ADCSI blood test on 63 samples across three groups: Alzheimer’s patients (11), mild cognitive impairment cases (17), and healthy participants (35). The test detected the highest biomarker levels in Alzheimer’s patients, with p217Tau showing a strong correlation to the disease.

To confirm accuracy, they compared blood test results with cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which contains more Alzheimer ‘s -related proteins but is more complex and expensive to collect. The findings showed moderate to strong correlations, suggesting the blood test is effective for early detection.

The 5ADCSI test began as a research tool to help measure Alzheimer’s biomarkers affordably for cognitive aging studies. Developed as a solution to a practical problem, it was introduced by Christopher Beam, PhD, and further refined by Zandi.

Now, the team is working to commercialize the technology and prove its clinical reliability. To strengthen their findings, they plan to test 5ADCSI on hundreds of patients across different Alzheimer’s stages, ensuring it works effectively as a diagnostic tool for early detection and treatment.

