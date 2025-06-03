SUBSCRIBE
Space

The longest and most complex simulation to date of a binary neutron star merger

It reveals explosive details of the formation of black holes and jets.

By Amit Malewar
numerical simulation at around 1.3 seconds after the neutron star merger
Still image from the numerical simulation at around 1.3 seconds after the neutron star merger. The contours in blue and green show the density of the matter around the central remnant black hole. The magenta lines show the magnetic field lines and the arrows display the outflow in the magnetosphere (jet). © K. Hayashi / Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute)

In the grand theatre of the universe, few events rival the spectacle of two neutron stars colliding. These incredibly dense remnants of exploded stars spiral toward each other in a cosmic ballet, generating ripples in space-time, gravitational waves, and a shower of high-energy radiation across the cosmos.

Scientists have been racing to capture these stellar collisions in unprecedented detail, using not just ordinary telescopes but a powerful symphony of instruments that detect gravitational waves, neutrinos, and electromagnetic signals. This approach, known as multi-messenger astronomy, provides a complete picture of one of the most extreme phenomena in the universe.

Now, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, led by Kota Hayashi, have pushed the limits of astrophysical simulations. Using Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer, they created the longest and most detailed simulation of a neutron star merger ever attempted, spanning 1.5 seconds of real-time and consuming an astonishing 130 million CPU hours. The results? A stunningly accurate view of how these cosmic collisions unfold.

The simulation starts with two neutron stars, locked in orbit like celestial dance partners, spiraling inward as they lose energy to gravitational waves. When they finally merge, the result is dramatic—the remnant collapses into a black hole, surrounded by a swirling disk of matter.

As the black hole spins, magnetic forces amplify, generating an immense outflow of energy. Scientists believe this energy flow could be responsible for powering gamma-ray bursts—blinding flashes of radiation seen across the universe.

Beyond the merger itself, the simulation also predicts the formation of a kilonova—an explosive cloud of debris rich in heavy elements. When scientists first detected a neutron star collision in 2017, they confirmed that such events produced rare elements, including gold.

The idea that gold, platinum, and other precious metals are forged in the violent chaos of stellar collisions adds an awe-inspiring twist to our understanding of cosmic evolution.

With this groundbreaking simulation, astronomers are now better equipped to interpret the signals of future mergers, refining their predictions of how matter, light, and gravity behave in one of the universe’s most extreme environments. The next time two neutron stars collide, researchers will be ready to witness the show in all its cosmic glory.

Journal Reference:

  1. Hayashi, K.; Kiuchi, K.; Kyutoku, K.; Sekiguchi, Y.; Shibata, M.: Jet from binary neutron star merger with prompt black hole formation. Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.211407

