SUBSCRIBE

A long-standing mystery of glacial lake floods solved

Scientists have long studied the development of these floods, which are some of the largest on Earth.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment
The hot water drill
The hot water drill used to drill through the glacier to the subglacial lakes. The drill stem is hundreds of meters below in the ice, suspended on a rubber hose through which hot water is pumped down. Credit: Eric Gaidos

A long-standing mystery of glacial lake involves floods or “jokulhlaups” that emerge suddenly and unpredictably from glaciers or ice caps. Scientists have long studied the development of these floods, which are some of the largest on Earth.

These floods affect the motion of some glaciers and are a significant hazard in Iceland. And the mechanism and timing of the initiation of these floods have not been understood.

A new study led by the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa astrobiologist and earth scientist Eric Gaidos has solved this mystery.

In June 2015, an unexpected series of events revealed how these floods start. That summer, scientists drilled a hole in one of the Icelandic lakes to study its microbial life. While collecting samples through the borehole, the team noticed a downwards current in a hole.

That flow was so strong that scientists nearly lost their sensors and sampling equipment into the hole.

Gaidos said, “We surmised that we had accidentally connected a water mass inside the glacier to the lake beneath. That water mass was rapidly draining into the lake.”

Illustration of the water movement
Illustration of the water movement that may have triggered the flood of June 2015 (arrows indicate flow direction): the subglacial lake, warmed to 4 C by geothermal input, the perched reservoir fed by summer melt through the firn layer, a water-filled system of crevasses and conduits (moulins), our borehole, and the outlet under the ice dam. Credit: Gaidos, et al. (2020)

A couple of days later, after the team had left the glacier, the lake drained in flood. Luckily, the flood was small, and Icelanders have an elaborate early-warning system on their rivers, so no people were harmed, nor infrastructure damaged in this event.

Scientists used a computer model of the draining of the flow through the hole, and its effect on the lake, to show that this could have triggered the flood.

Gaidos said, “We discovered that the glacier could contain smaller bodies of water above the lakes fed by summer melting. If this water body is hydraulically connected to the lake, then the pressure in the lake rises, and that allows water to start draining out underneath the glacier.”

While the team made an artificial association with the lake in 2015, natural connections can form when water from rain or melting snow accumulates in crevasses. The pressure eventually cracks through the glacier to the lake. This discovery provides a new understanding of how these floods can start and how this depends on the weather and the season.

Collaborators in Iceland are continuing to research this phenomenon using radio echo-sounding to search for water bodies within the ice and study the larger lake below it.

Journal Reference:
  1. E. Gaidos et al., Après Nous, le Déluge: A Human‐Triggered Jökulhlaup from a Subglacial Lake, Geophysical Research Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2020GL089876

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

The largest 3-D catalog of galaxies

Amit Malewar -
The catalog will be the starting point for many future discoveries.
Read more
Environment

Earth’s atmosphere is ringing like a bell

Pranjal Mehar -
Let the atmospheric music play on!
Read more
Space

Astronomers measured the shape of the magnetic field of the solar corona

Amit Malewar -
The Sun's corona is the outermost part of the Sun's atmosphere. And he stream of energized, charged particles, primarily electrons, and protons,...
Read more
Science

Warm water found beneath Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier

Amit Malewar -
An underwater robot visited the bottom of Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier.
Read more
Environment

Thousands of lakes in Himalaya Mountains at risk of flooding due to global warming

Pranjal Mehar -
Approximately 5,000 lakes in the Himalayas are likely unstable due to moraine weaknesses.
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists may have detected the hidden matter of the universe

Space Amit Malewar -
Has the hidden matter of the universe been discovered?
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

New technology allows cameras to capture colors that are unable to perceive

Technology Amit Malewar -
It has groundbreaking applications in a variety of fields from computer gaming and photography.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist