SUBSCRIBE

Living in green neighborhoods linked to lower rates of smoking

Research showed people were 20% less likely to be current smokers and up to 12% more likely to successfully quit.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Living in green neighborhoods linked to lower rates of smoking

A first of its kind study by the University of Plymouth has demonstrated that access to neighborhood greenspace is linked to lower rates of current smoking and higher chances of quitting. This happens due to higher rates of smoking cessation rather than lower uptake in these areas.

Scientists used the data through the Health Survey for England (HSE), conducted annually on behalf of the UK Office for National Statistics, and examined the responses of more than 8,000 adults to questions about their health, where they lived, and various other lifestyle factors.

19% of respondents described themselves as current smokers, while almost half (45%) said they had regularly smoked at some point during their lives.

However, even after considering other factors known to influence smoking, people living in areas with a high proportion of greenspace were 20% less likely to be current smokers than those in less green areas.

What’s more, among people who had smoked eventually during their lives, those living in greener areas were up to 12% more likely to have effectively stopped smoking.

The creators propose that improving access to greenspace may establish an overlooked public well-being strategy for reducing smoking prevalence, particularly because smoking uptake and cessation are influenced by stress.

Leanne Martin, from the University of Plymouth, the lead author on all three studies, said: “This study is the first to investigate the association between neighbourhood green space and smoking behaviors in England. Its findings support the need to protect and invest in natural resources – in both urban and more rural communities – in order to maximize the public health benefits they may afford. If our findings are substantiated by further work, nature-based interventions could be prescribed to assist individuals attempting to give up smoking.”

Scientists also determined whether the link between greenspace and smoking was affected by socioeconomic status and neighborhood deprivation. No such impacts were found.

Scientists noted, “this suggests that high greenspace neighborhoods are independently associated with a lower prevalence of current smoking, irrespective of the socio-demographic characteristics of the individuals who reside in them.”

Co-author Mathew White, a Senior Scientist at the University of Vienna and Honorary Associate Professor at the University of Exeter said: “Despite a decline in prevalence within the general population over the last decade, smoking remains a devastating and global public health issue. Governments worldwideworldwide spend billions each year trying to tackle it, both in an attempt to improve public health and reduce the strain on health services. This study emphasizes the need to preserve existing green spaces and expand the development of new ones.”

Co-author Sabine Pahl, Professor of Urban and Environmental Psychology at the University of Vienna and Honorary Professor of Applied Social Psychology at the University of Plymouth, added“While there is now considerable evidence that natural spaces are associated with stress reduction and better well-being, this is the first study to my knowledge to show that more greenspace is also linked to a reduction in unhealthy behaviours. This is intriguing and suggests that the benefits of natural green and blue spaces may reach even further than initially thought.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Leanne Martin et al. Neighbourhood greenspace and smoking prevalence: Results from a nationally representative survey in England. DOI: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2020.113448

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

1 in 3 young adults may face severe COVID-19

Pranjal Mehar -
Smoking habits trump asthma, obesity in risk factors for an otherwise healthy population.
Read more
Environment

LEGO bricks could survive in the ocean for up to 1,300 years

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The residence times of plastics in the oceans are obscure, mainly as a result of the durability of the material and the...
Read more
Science

Why men live shorter lives than women?

Amit Malewar -
On average, women live longer than men. 57% of all those ages 65 and older are female. By age 85, 67% are...
Read more
Health

Scientist uncovered role of nicotine in breast cancer development

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
At the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar (ILS), Bhubneshwar, a team of scientists headed Dr. Sandip K Mishra, has, for the first...
Read more
Health

Smoking ban in cars have lasting impacts on a child’s health

Pranjal Mehar -
A public ban on smoking in cars in England and Wales has led to fewer children being exposed to cigarette smoke
Read more
Health

Smoking Hookah may lead to increased risk of blood clots

Pranjal Mehar -
New evidence that hookah smoking may not be a safe alternative to cigarettes.
Read more

TRENDING

There could be almost 300 million potentially habitable planets in our galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
Some could even be pretty close.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Technoeconomic: Slimming down the solar cells

Technology Pranjal Mehar -
For cheaper solar cells, thinner really is better.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist