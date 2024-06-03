Living bioelectronics that can sense and heal skin

In the development of biomedical devices for interfacing with biological tissues, there lies the challenge of bridging the gap between rigid electronic devices and soft living tissues.

Professor Bozhi Tian’s lab at the University of Chicago has made significant strides in integrating electronics with the human body. Their latest innovation involves “living bioelectronics” – a fusion of living cells, gel, and electronic components that seamlessly meld with living tissue.

These revolutionary patches, comprised of sensors, bacterial cells, and a starch-gelatin mixture, have demonstrated the ability to continuously monitor and alleviate psoriasis-like symptoms in mice without causing skin irritation.

“This is a bridge from traditional bioelectronics, which incorporates living cells as part of the therapy,” said Jiuyun Shi, the co-first author of the paper and a former PhD student in Tian’s lab (now with Stanford University).

Integrating electronics with the human body has always been a challenge. While devices like pacemakers have been beneficial, they often come with limitations, such as bulkiness and potential irritation.

In their latest study, Tian’s team took a novel approach by exploring the integration of living cells into bioelectronics. They were particularly intrigued by the healing properties of bacteria like S. epidermidis, which naturally resides on human skin and has shown potential for reducing inflammation.

The resulting device consists of three components: a thin, flexible electronic circuit with sensors, a soft gel made from tapioca starch and gelatin that mimics tissue, and embedded S. epidermidis microbes. When placed on the skin, the bacteria release compounds that reduce inflammation while the sensors monitor skin conditions such as temperature and humidity.

The device – circuits, gel, and bacteria cargo all – can be freeze-dried for storage. Credit: Jiuyun Shi and Bozhi Tian

In tests with mice prone to psoriasis-like skin conditions, the device showed a significant reduction in symptoms, demonstrating its potential for effective and non-invasive treatment.

The newly developed ABLE platform, also known as the Active Biointegrated Living Electronics, has demonstrated promising results during initial tests that ran for a week. Researchers believe that this platform could potentially be effective for a half-year or longer. To enhance convenience, the device can be freeze-dried for storage and easily rehydrated when required, making the treatment process more accessible.

As the healing effects are facilitated by microbes, the ABLE platform functions akin to a living drug, eliminating the need for frequent refills. This key benefit, highlighted by Saehyun Kim, a co-first author of the paper and a current PhD student in Tian’s lab, underscores the potential of the platform beyond treating psoriasis. It could also facilitate faster wound healing for patients with diabetes.

The researchers seek to broaden the platform’s scope to encompass other tissue and cell types. Tian highlighted the prospect of developing devices for insulin production and neural interface, among numerous other potential applications.

Tian’s ambition to explore this field dates back 15 years to his time as a postdoctoral researcher, where he first ventured into the realm of “cyborg tissues.”

“Since then, we’ve learned so much about the fundamental questions, such as how cells interface with materials and the chemistry and physics of hydrogels, which allows us to make this leap,” he said. “To see it become a reality has been wonderful.”

