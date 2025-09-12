How LIGO Became a Black Hole Hunting Machine in Just Ten Years

On September 14, 2015, something extraordinary happened. A signal reached Earth, not made of light, but of ripples in space-time itself. It had traveled 1.3 billion years across the cosmos, carrying news of two distant black holes that had spiraled into each other and merged.

These ripples, known as gravitational waves, were first predicted by Albert Einstein a century earlier. That day, the twin detectors of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s LIGO observatory heard them for the first time, cosmic whispers that had gone unnoticed until then.

This historic moment changed how we explore the universe. Until then, scientists had relied on light waves, X-rays, radio waves, optical radiation, and high-energy particles like cosmic rays and neutrinos. But now, for the first time, they could sense the universe through the gravitational warping of space-time itself.

The achievement, decades in the making, earned three of LIGO’s founding scientists the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics: MIT’s Rainer Weiss, Caltech’s Barry Barish, and Caltech’s Kip Thorne. Weiss, who recently passed away at age 92, first proposed the idea in 1972.

Thorne recalls, “Rai Weiss proposed the concept of LIGO in 1972, and I thought, ‘This doesn’t have much chance at all of working.’ It took me three years of intermittent consideration and discussion with Rai and Vladimir Braginsky [a Russian physicist] to convince me that this had a significant possibility of success. The technical difficulty of reducing the unwanted noise that interferes with the desired signal was enormous. We had to invent a whole new technology. NSF was just superb at shepherding this project through technical reviews and hurdles.”

Today, LIGO’s detectors in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana, are part of a global network with Virgo in Italy and KAGRA in Japan, routinely observing roughly one black hole merger every three days.. Together, they form the LVK collaboration, which has now recorded around 300 black hole mergers, with over 200 new candidates discovered in the current science run alone.

This surge in discoveries is thanks to major upgrades in detector technology, including quantum precision engineering. These instruments are the most sensitive rulers ever built, detecting distortions in space-time smaller than 1/10,000 the width of a proton, or 1/700 trillionth the width of a human hair.

MIT astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala reflects on the ongoing challenge: “From the exquisite precision of the LIGO detectors to the astrophysical theories of gravitational-wave sources, to the complex data analyses, all these hurdles had to be overcome, and we continue to improve in all of these areas,” Mavalvala says.

“As the detectors get better, we hunger for farther, fainter sources. LIGO continues to be a technological marvel.”

Ten years after LIGO first detected the faint ripple of two black holes colliding, the observatory has done it again, this time with a signal that was crystal clear.

On January 14, 2025, a gravitational wave dubbed GW250114 reached Earth. Like its predecessor, GW150914, it came from a pair of black holes about 1.3 billion light-years away, each roughly 30 to 40 times the mass of our sun. But thanks to a decade of technological upgrades, this new signal was dramatically sharper.

“We can hear it loud and clear, and that lets us test the fundamental laws of physics,” says Katerina Chatziioannou, Caltech assistant professor of physics and William H. Hurt Scholar.

With this clarity, scientists from the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA (LVK) collaboration were able to test one of Stephen Hawking’s most famous predictions: the black hole area theorem. Proposed in 1971, the theorem says that when black holes merge, their combined surface area must increase, even though they lose energy as gravitational waves and spin faster.

The team calculated the surface areas before and after the merger. The result? A jump from 240,000 square kilometers (about the size of Oregon) to 400,000 square kilometers (roughly the size of California).

That’s a cosmic confirmation of Hawking’s idea, with 99.999% confidence, a significant upgrade from the 95% certainty of the 2021 test using older data.

“If Hawking were alive, he would have reveled in seeing the area of the merged black holes increase,” says Kip Thorne, Caltech theoretical physicist and LIGO co-founder.

Thorne also recalled Hawking calling him in 2015, right after LIGO’s first detection, to ask whether his theorem could be tested. Sadly, Hawking passed away in 2018 before seeing his theory verified.

The trickiest part of the analysis was measuring the ringdown phase, the moment after the black holes merge, when the final black hole vibrates like a struck bell. These vibrations emit gravitational waves with distinct frequencies, or modes, that fade at different rates.

For the first time, the team confidently identified two separate modes in the ringdown, confirming predictions from the Teukolsky formalism, a mathematical model developed in 1972 by Saul Teukolsky, now a professor at Caltech and Cornell.

Another LVK study, submitted to Physical Review Letters, placed limits on a predicted third, higher-pitched tone, pushing the boundaries of how well general relativity describes black hole mergers.

“A decade of improvements allowed us to make this exquisite measurement,” Chatziioannou says. “It took both of our detectors, in Washington and Louisiana, to do this. I don’t know what will happen in 10 more years, but in the first 10 years, we have made tremendous improvements to LIGO’s sensitivity. This not only means we are accelerating the rate at which we discover new black holes, but we are also capturing detailed data that expands the scope of what we know about the fundamental properties of black holes.”

“It takes a global village to achieve our scientific goals,” says Jenne Driggers, detection lead senior scientist at LIGO Hanford. “From our exquisite instruments, to calibrating the data very precisely, vetting and providing assurances about the fidelity of the data quality, searching the data for astrophysical signals, and packaging all that into something that telescopes can read and act upon quickly, there are a lot of specialized tasks that come together to make LIGO the great success that it is.”

Over the past decade, LIGO and Virgo haven’t just spotted black holes, they’ve also caught neutron stars, the glowing remnants of stellar explosions. In August 2017, they witnessed a spectacular kilonova, where two neutron stars collided, flinging gold and heavy elements into space. Telescopes worldwide captured the light show across the spectrum, while LIGO and Virgo picked up the gravitational waves, marking the first-ever multi-messenger cosmic event.

Today, the LVK network keeps watch, alerting astronomers to potential neutron star smashups so they can chase the light and listen to the ripples.

Gianluca Gemme, Virgo spokesperson and director of research at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics in Italy, said, “With three or more detectors operating in unison, we can pinpoint cosmic events with greater accuracy, extract richer astrophysical information, and enable rapid alerts for multi-messenger follow-up. Virgo is proud to contribute to this worldwide scientific endeavor.”

The LVK collaboration isn’t just listening to black holes, it’s tuning into a cosmic symphony of extremes. Over the past decade, the team has made groundbreaking discoveries, including:

The first-ever collision between a neutron star and a black hole, a cosmic mashup of light and darkness.

Asymmetrical mergers, where one black hole vastly outweighs its partner, challenge our understanding of how these giants pair up.

The lightest black holes ever detected, shaking up the idea of a “mass gap” between neutron stars and black holes.

And the most massive black hole merger seen to date: 225 solar masses, dwarfing the previous record of 140.

But these discoveries didn’t happen overnight. Long before LIGO began collecting data, scientists were laying the groundwork, developing computer simulations that could decode the faint gravitational whispers from across the universe.

LIGO’s tech journey stretches back to the 1980s, with innovations that now ripple across other fields. One standout is the Pound–Drever–Hall technique, invented in 1983 to stabilize lasers.

Named after physicists Robert Vivian Pound, Ronald Drever (a LIGO founder), and John Lewis Hall, this method is now used in everything from atomic clocks to quantum computers.

Other breakthroughs include mirror coatings that reflect laser light with near-perfect precision, quantum squeezing tools that push past the sensitivity limits set by quantum physics, and AI-powered noise reduction, helping LIGO hear even the faintest cosmic signals.

Journal Reference: