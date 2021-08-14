Latest M.2 SSD offers speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s

On 13 August 2021, TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, launched the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro special series M.2 PCIe SSD that can potentially expand storage for game files and applications on the PS5. So gamers, get ready to unleash your gaming spirit.

This new M.2 SSD is equipped with the industry’s first-ever white graphene heat sink technology. The technology is researched and developed by TEAMGROUP that integrates products of different characteristics.

T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD

Interesting features of this new SSD includes:

Read/Write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s.

Offers storage capacities of up to 8TB.

Meets the specifications for the PS5 in heat sink size.

With its enhanced features, the SSD allows PS5 gamers to install it quickly and get the storage they need instantly, noted the company in their blog post.

Even though it is launched now, but it will be commercially available on October 21. Pricing is currently unknown, but it will likely cost more than the “regular” A440.