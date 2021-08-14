SUBSCRIBE

Latest M.2 SSD offers speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s

Gamers, time to unleash your gaming spirit.

By Pranjal Mehar
Technology
Latest M.2 SSD offers speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s
Image: iStock

On 13 August 2021, TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, launched the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro special series M.2 PCIe SSD that can potentially expand storage for game files and applications on the PS5. So gamers, get ready to unleash your gaming spirit.

This new M.2 SSD is equipped with the industry’s first-ever white graphene heat sink technology. The technology is researched and developed by TEAMGROUP that integrates products of different characteristics.

T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD
T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD

Interesting features of this new SSD includes:

  • Read/Write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s.
  • Offers storage capacities of up to 8TB.
  • Meets the specifications for the PS5 in heat sink size.

With its enhanced features, the SSD allows PS5 gamers to install it quickly and get the storage they need instantly, noted the company in their blog post.

Even though it is launched now, but it will be commercially available on October 21. Pricing is currently unknown, but it will likely cost more than the “regular” A440.

EXPLORE MORE

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

TRENDING

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist