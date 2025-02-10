Astronomers discover the largest known structure in the Universe

To accurately determine cosmological parameters, we need to understand how the Universe’s large-scale structure affects measurements. These effects include changes to the cosmic microwave background, distortions of sky images caused by large-scale gravitational lensing, and the impact of large-scale streaming motions on measurements of the Hubble constant. These streaming motions originate from mass concentrations far away.

Astronomers discovered the largest structure in the Universe, called Quipu, containing an astonishing 200 quadrillion solar masses. Among the five most prominent superstructures, the largest is longer than 400 megaparsecs and has an estimated mass of about (2 \times 10^{17}) solar masses. This entity, Quipu, is the largest cosmic structure discovered to date.

Studying Quipu and Other Superstructures:

Galaxies Evolution: Quipu and similar superstructures help us understand how galaxies change over time.

Improving Models: They enhance our cosmological models and the accuracy of measurements.

Quipu – The Largest Structure:

Largest Discovery: Quipu is the biggest structure found in the Universe.

Content: Along with four other superstructures, it holds 45% of galaxy clusters, 30% of galaxies, 25% of matter, and occupies 13% of volume.

Discovery Range: They were found within a distance of 130 to 250 megaparsecs (Mpc).

Astronomers used X-ray galaxy clusters from the Cosmic Large-Scale Structure in X-rays (CLASSIX) Cluster Survey. These clusters contain thousands of galaxies and emit X-rays due to hot intracluster gas.

Quipu are recording devices made of knotted cords. The knots contain information based on color, order, and number. The superstructure of Quipu looks like a long filament with small side filaments, which is why it was named Quipu.

Superstructures like Quipu leave an imprint on the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the relic radiation from the Big Bang, with key evidence supporting it. The CMB’s properties match our theoretical predictions very accurately.

As the CMB passes through these superstructures, their gravity alters it, causing fluctuations known as the Integrated Sachs-Wolfe (ISW) effect. These fluctuations are difficult to filter out and interfere with our understanding of the CMB and the Big Bang.

The superstructures can impact measurements of the Hubble constant, which describes how fast the Universe is expanding. Simulations of the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (CDM) model produce superstructures like Quipu and the four others. These simulations show that superstructures should modify the cosmic microwave background through the Integrated Sachs-Wolfe (ISW) effect.

