Lack of support after medication errors harms healthcare worker

A study from the University of Eastern Finland found that healthcare professionals often face psychological distress after making medication errors. Those with little organizational support were likelier to consider leaving their job or taking time off.

The “second victim” term, created by Dr. Albert Wu, describes healthcare workers who suffer emotional distress after serious patient safety incidents.

A survey of 149 nurses and doctors in Finland found that a lack of organizational support after medication errors leads to more job turnover and absenteeism.

Over a third of healthcare workers felt they received little support, and those with higher “second victim” distress were more likely to want to leave or take time off. The study stresses the need for better support in healthcare workplaces after errors.

Doctoral Researcher Sanu Mahat urges healthcare organizations to recognize the “second victim” phenomenon and create structured support systems. The study shows how organizational support can reduce distress, job turnover, and absenteeism among healthcare workers.

Promoting a blame-free culture focused on learning from errors can improve patient safety and healthcare providers’ well-being, helping them cope better and grow professionally.

The study concludes that a lack of workplace support after medication errors can lead to negative outcomes for healthcare professionals, such as increased stress, absenteeism, and a desire to leave their jobs. Providing better support can improve their well-being, help them cope with mistakes, and reduce turnover.

