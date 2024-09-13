KIMM’s new technology generates electricity from seawater

A groundbreaking “energy harvester” has been created, capable of generating continuous electrical energy using the movement of sodium ions in seawater. This innovative technology is expected to revolutionize various sectors, including water-based energy harvesting and eco-friendly energy technologies.

The research team, led by Principal Researcher Seungmin Hyun and Senior Researcher Hye-Mi So of the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) and Professor Soo-Hwan Jeong of Kyungpook National University, has successfully developed an environmentally friendly self-charging energy harvester for generating electrical energy through the movement of the ions contained in seawater.

The energy harvester developed by the KIMM harnesses the power of multi-walled carbon nanotubes and graphene oxide films with varying oxygen functional group content as the cathode and anode, respectively. This innovative design, using seawater as the electrolyte, leads to a rearrangement of ions between the electrodes, creating a potential difference.

Unlike conventional water-based energy harvesters, this technology boasts higher energy conversion efficiency and does not rely on continuous external energy sources to generate water movement for reuse. This makes it a reliable and sustainable option for a wide range of environments, even those where external energy sources are limited.

The new energy harvester developed by KIMM’s research team has the remarkable ability to be recharged without external energy, making it ideal for continuous use in challenging environments like the ocean. With a power density of 24.6mW/cm³, it outperforms conventional water-based energy generators, providing sufficient electrical power for small devices such as calculators, watches, and sensors.

Furthermore, its capabilities can be expanded by connecting multiple harvesters or increasing the area, resulting in even greater electrical energy production.

“The newly developed technology is an eco-friendly energy harvesting technology that allows continuous self-charging and can be used without external energy,” Principal Researcher Seungmin Hyun of the KIMM said. “It is expected to be used as an energy source to operate sensors and devices in environments where monitoring environmental factors (such as temperature, dissolved oxygen (DO), inorganic nitrogen in the ocean) is required.”

