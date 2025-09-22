JWST reveals mysterious new features in Saturn’s atmosphere

In a dazzling twist of planetary science, Saturn, our Solar System’s ringed giant, has revealed a set of atmospheric features so bizarre that they’ve left astronomers blinking in cosmic disbelief. Thanks to the piercing gaze of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have uncovered bead-like auroral halos and a lopsided star-shaped structure hovering above Saturn’s north pole, phenomena never before seen on any planet.

The findings, presented last week by Professor Tom Stallard of Northumbria University at the EPSC-DPS2025 Joint Meeting in Helsinki, mark a milestone in planetary exploration. Using JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrograph, Stallard and an international team of 23 researchers captured a 10-hour rotational ballet of Saturn on November 29, 2024, revealing a layered choreography of light and chemistry.

The team studied infrared signals from H₃⁺, a charged form of hydrogen that helps reveal how Saturn’s atmosphere behaves. Using JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrograph, they were able to observe H₃⁺ ions high up in the ionosphere (1,100 km above Saturn’s surface) and methane molecules lower down in the stratosphere (600 km altitude) at the same time.

Listen: Sound of electromagnetic energy moving between saturn, enceladus

High in Saturn’s ionosphere, the team observed dark, bead-like structures nestled within glowing auroral rings. These beads, stable yet drifting slowly over time, appeared to dance across the planet’s magnetic field.

Montage of Star Arms in Saturn’s Stratosphere (star_arms_montage.png) Montage of stills from animation showing near infrared emissions in Saturn’s stratosphere, revealing the four star-arm features flowing from the pole towards the equator, as the planet rotates beneath JWST’s view. Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/Stallard et al 2025.

Meanwhile, 500 kilometers lower in the stratosphere, a star-shaped anomaly emerged. Stretching from the north pole toward the equator, the star had only four visible arms, with two mysteriously missing. Its asymmetry puzzled researchers, especially as the star’s strongest arm aligned eerily with the darkest bead above.

Professor Stallard noted that the team had expected broad bands of infrared emissions. Instead, they were met with intricate patterns, “fine-scaled beads and stars”, that defied conventional models.

He emphasized that these features may be vertically linked, possibly forming a column of atmospheric activity stretching from the ionosphere down to the stormy depths of Saturn’s famous hexagon.

Scientists finally know what time it is on Saturn

The bead-like features may be the result of interactions between Saturn’s magnetosphere and its rotating atmosphere, hinting at a complex energy exchange that fuels the planet’s auroras.

As for the asymmetric star, Stallard suggested it could be driven by unknown processes in the stratosphere, potentially tied to the hexagonal storm pattern observed deeper in the clouds. The alignment between the beads and the star’s strongest arm remains tantalizing but inconclusive.

With Saturn approaching its equinox, a rare event occurring every 15 Earth years, the team is eager to secure more JWST observation time. As the planet’s orientation to the Sun shifts, these atmospheric features may evolve dramatically, offering a fleeting window into the seasonal dynamics of a gas giant.

Ground-based telescopes can’t reach these layers, making JWST’s role indispensable.

Stallard underscored the urgency: “The need for JWST follow-up observations during this key time of seasonal change on Saturn is pressing.”

Journal References: