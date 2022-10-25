Subscribe
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
Space

Juno captured Ganymede’s shadow on the planet

Jupiter in Ganymede’s Shadow.

By Amit Malewar
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Ganymede’s Shadow
Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS, Image processing by Thomas Thomopoulos

On February 25, 2022, NASA’s Juno spacecraft observed Ganymede cast a sizable dark spot on Jupiter during its 40th close flyby. An observer at Jupiter’s cloud tops within the oval shadow would experience a total eclipse of the Sun, says NASA.

As a result of JunoCam’s proximity to Jupiter, Ganymede’s shadow seems particularly large in this view. The Juno spacecraft was 15 times closer to Jupiter than Ganymede at the time the raw image was taken, flying roughly 44,000 miles (71,000 kilometers) above the tops of the planet’s clouds.

Citizen scientist Thomas Thomopoulos created this enhanced-color image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument.

Additional Information
EXPLORE MORE

New Inventions

TRENDING

Explore

LATEST NEWS

SECTIONS

Others

Follow us

Follow Tech Explorist on Google News

© All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™