Japan’s ispace’s RESILIENCE lunar lander crashed on the moon

In a daring attempt to expand commercial lunar exploration, Japan’s space agency aimed to make history with an ambitious lunar mission, Mission 2 SMBC x HAKUTO-R Venture Moon. However, the mission came to an abrupt end as Espace’s RESILIENCE lander likely crashed onto the lunar surface.

Early on June 6, 2025, the lander executed its landing sequence, descending from an altitude of 100 km to 20 km and successfully firing its main engine for deceleration. But instead of a triumphant touchdown, the spacecraft met a tragic fate on the lunar surface.

After the landing sequence, Mission Control lost contact with the RESILIENCE lander. By 8:00 a.m. on June 6, 2025, controllers determined that communication was unlikely to be restored, making Success 9 unachievable. The mission was officially concluded.

The robotic lander was designed to demonstrate precision landing technology, paving the way for future missions that could help establish a sustainable presence on the moon.

At 3:13 a.m. on June 6, 2025, engineers at HAKUTO-R Mission Control Center in Tokyo initiated the landing sequence for the RESILIENCE lunar lander. The spacecraft descended from 100 km to 20 km and successfully fired its main engine to begin slowing down.

While its attitude remained nearly vertical, telemetry was lost, and no confirmation of a successful landing was received, even after the expected touchdown time had passed.

This loss of communication suggests a potential hard landing, leaving mission controllers to analyze the data to determine what went wrong.

Engineers are now analyzing the final moments of RESILIENCE, hoping to uncover what went wrong. Understanding these missteps could refine future lunar landing strategies, ensuring greater success in upcoming attempts.

Japan’s space remains undeterred, viewing the mission not as a loss but as an invaluable lesson. With new insights gained, the company is already planning its next lunar voyage, determined to turn setbacks into future milestones.