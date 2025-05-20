How do ion channels preserve lifelong memories?

Our brains have a special ability to learn from past experiences and form memories. They constantly reshape themselves by strengthening or weakening connections between neurons, a process called synaptic plasticity.

One key factor in this process is calcium ion channels, which help regulate neurons’ communication. Scientists at Linköping University have been studying these channels to better understand how memories form and change over time.

Scientists have found that a brain ion channel helps store lifelong memories by acting like a “molecular memory.” They also identified a key part of this channel that could be targeted for new treatments for genetic diseases.

Scientists studied the CaV2.1 ion channel, the most common calcium channel in the brain. This channel plays a key role in neuron-to-neuron communication. When an electrical signal reaches the synapse, the channel opens, releasing neurotransmitters.

Over time, prolonged electrical activity reduces the number of channels that can open, weakening the signal. This suggests that the channels have a “molecular memory,” making them less responsive to repeated signals. Researchers at Linköping University discovered that the channel can take nearly 200 different shapes depending on the strength and duration of electrical signals, revealing its complexity as a molecular machine.

During repeated nerve signals, part of the ion channel disconnects—like a car clutch separating the engine from the wheels—preventing it from opening. When this happens, most channels enter a temporary “declutched” state for a few seconds.

Even though this memory lasts briefly in individual channels, it accumulates over time, weakening communication between neurons. This leads to longer-lasting changes, eventually eliminating weak synapses. Over time, these small shifts contribute to forming lifelong memories.

Understanding calcium ion channels could help treat certain rare neurological diseases. The CACNA1A gene, which produces the CaV2.1 channel, has variations linked to these conditions. By identifying the specific part of the channel to target, scientists can develop better drugs to adjust its activity.

