Study reveals intimate partner violence impairs women’s cognitive function

Age-related memory impairment (AMI) is an altered ability to learn new information and to recall previously learned information during normal aging. However, some people experience a greater decline due to several risk factors.

According to a new study, physical intimate partner violence may accelerate working memory performance decline.

Intimate partner violence is referred to as physical, emotional, or sexual abuse caused by a current or former intimate partner. An alarming one-third of women in their lifetimes will be affected by some type of violence, which can result in short- and long-term health consequences. These include poorer performance on measures of cognitive function.

For this study, scientists used data from more than 1,700 women participating in the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN). Scientists wanted to see if physical intimate partner violence during pre- or early-perimenopause led to faster declines in cognitive performance later on. They adjusted their analysis for factors like race/ethnicity, education, financial stress, depression, sleep problems, and bodily pain.

UK study exposes ‘Loneliness Loop’ in youth intimate partner violence cycle

The study found that women who reported physical intimate partner violence demonstrated a statistically significantly more significant decline in working memory performance over time than women who had not reported violence. This study supports previous claims that physical intimate partner violence was negatively associated with working memory.

Intimate partner violence may be an under-recognized source of unfavorable cognitive aging. Hence, the study highlights the need for further research into intimate partner violence.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society, said, “It’s important for healthcare providers to understand the association between physical violence and mental health. The high incidence of intimate partner violence should further prompt healthcare professionals to open the conversation about this sensitive issue with their patients.”

The study’s results will be presented at the 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society, which will be held in Chicago from September 10 to 14.