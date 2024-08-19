An instant version of trendy, golden turmeric milk

Golden milk, also known as golden or turmeric latte, is enriched with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. Hence, it is an alternative remedy for boosting immunity and staving off illness.

It is a fancified version of haldi doodh- often used as an at-home cold remedy. Now, scientists have developed an efficient method to make a plant-based, instant version of golden turmeric milk. This version maintains the ingredients’ beneficial properties while extending its shelf life.

Anthony Suryamiharja, a graduate student at the University of Georgia who presented the research at the meeting, said, “Turmeric features the bioactive compound curcumin—a polyphenol that has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. If we can incorporate bioactive compounds like curcumin into plant-based milk to bring them up to the same nutritional level as cow’s milk, why not?”

It is difficult to separate from Turmeric. Extraction methods using organic solvents are generally time-consuming and energy-consuming. Also, the compound tends to break down over time, shortening its shelf life.

Inspired by golden milk, scientists wanted to determine whether there was any way to extract and store curcumin in plant-based milk.

They first mixed the turmeric powder with an alkaline solution. Due to the high pH, the curcumin became more soluble and easier to extract. This red solution was then added to soy milk, changing it to a dark yellow.

They adjusted the pH to neutral, making it taste better. To further preserve it, the team used freeze-drying to remove the water from the solution, producing instant golden milk powder.

The method efficiently extracted the curcumin from turmeric and encapsulated it in oil droplets in the soy milk. Encapsulating the curcumin also protects it from air and water, preserving it and keeping it shelf-stable for longer.

Scientists noted, “This work focused specifically on soy milk because of its high amino acid content, but it could be applied to other plant-based milk, providing options for those with allergies to soy.”

“Also, their pH-driven extraction method could be used on different plant compounds with similar ease and efficiency. For example, blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, another water-soluble polyphenol. When we use the same method, within around a minute we can extract the polyphenols.”

“We want to try and use it to upcycle by-products and reduce the food waste from fruit and vegetable farming here in Georgia.”

Despite promising initial results, more study is required before making it commercial.

The team hopes that this work can help explain the chemistry behind what may seem like nothing more than a simple beverage and improve its nutritional value and convenience for those who enjoy it.

The researchers will present their results at the American Chemical Society (ACS) fall meeting.