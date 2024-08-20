Insights into COVID-19 cell entry may lead to improved vaccines

A new study, published on August 15 in Science, reveals how the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to and enters human cells, which could help improve vaccines. The study shows how the virus’s spike protein latches onto cells and delivers its genetic material.

Yale, Northeastern, and Rice University researchers found that the spike protein’s structure is more complex and dynamic than previously known.

The first infection step is the virus attaches to cells using its spike protein. Current COVID-19 vaccines block this attachment. The new study shows how some human antibodies can prevent viruses from fusing with and entering cells.

This is crucial because vaccines might need adjustments to handle new virus variants. According to Michael Grunst, the study’s lead author, understanding how these antibodies work can help improve vaccine design.

The stable structure of a specific part of the viral spike protein suggests that future vaccines targeting it could work against various SARS-CoV-2 variants and other coronaviruses, such as MERS and SARS.

Antibodies against this stable region are effective against many SARS-CoV-2 variants. Researchers at Yale used advanced imaging and computer models to observe the spike protein’s detailed shape changes during infection, revealing new insights into how the virus fuses with human cells.

The researchers also captured how antibodies bind to the spike protein’s shape-changing area. Computer simulations showed these antibodies prevent the spike protein from folding and fusing with cell membranes.

They discovered that antibodies target a rare folded form of the spike protein, which is only briefly exposed. Understanding this can help design vaccines that generate more of these antibodies. Mothes noted that while COVID variants can mutate, the spike protein’s fusion process remains the same, making it a stable target for vaccine development.

