Innovative quantum material for eco-friendly methanol conversion

Griffith University researchers have made a significant breakthrough by developing eco-friendly quantum materials capable of converting methanol into ethylene glycol. This innovation holds great promise as ethylene glycol is a crucial component in the production of polyester and antifreeze agents, with a global demand exceeding 35 million tons annually.

The current methods for producing ethylene glycol heavily rely on petrochemicals and energy-intensive processes, making eco-friendly quantum materials a sustainable and efficient alternative.

Additionally, methanol, which can be sustainably produced from CO 2 , agricultural biomass waste, and plastic waste, serves as a versatile fuel, a circular hydrogen carrier, and a precursor for various chemicals.

Utilizing solar-driven photocatalysis, Professor Qin Li and the team at Griffith’s Queensland Micro- and Nanotechnology Centre have developed a method to convert methanol into ethylene glycol under mild conditions.

New material puts eco-friendly methanol conversion in reach. Credit: Griffith University

By harnessing sunlight to drive chemical reactions, this process minimizes waste and maximizes the use of renewable energy. Unlike previous attempts that relied on toxic or precious materials, Professor Li and the research team have uncovered a greener solution.

“Climate change is a major challenge facing humanity today,” Professor Li said. “To tackle this, we need to focus on zero-emission power generation, low-emission manufacturing, and a circular economy. Methanol stands out as a crucial chemical that links these three strategies. What we have created is a novel material that combines carbon quantum dots with zinc selenide quantum wells.”

“This combination significantly enhances the photocatalytic activity more than four times higher than using carbon quantum dots alone, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new material,” Lead author Dr Dechao Chen said.

The approach has demonstrated high photocurrent, signifying efficient charge transfer within the material, which is essential for driving the desired chemical reactions.

Analyses have verified the production of ethylene glycol, with the additional generation of green hydrogen as a byproduct.

This breakthrough presents new opportunities for utilizing eco-friendly materials in photocatalysis, laying the groundwork for sustainable chemical production.

As a novel quantum material, it also holds the potential to drive further progress in photocatalysis, sensing, and optoelectronics.

“Our research demonstrates a significant step towards green chemistry, showing how sustainable materials can be used to achieve important chemical transformations,” said Professor Qin Li. “This could transform methanol conversion and contribute significantly to emissions reduction.”

Journal reference: