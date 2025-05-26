Infrared contact lenses help us see in the dark

Humans can’t see infrared light because of the way our eye proteins work. However, seeing invisible infrared light with the naked eye would be incredibly useful.

Scientists have developed cutting-edge contact lenses that allow humans and mice to see infrared light without the need for night vision goggles or bulky equipment. The innovation transforms invisible infrared wavelengths into visible light, allowing wearers to simultaneously perceive infrared and natural light.

Their simplicity sets these lenses apart: they don’t require batteries or an external power source. Instead, they use specialized nanoparticles that absorb infrared radiation and convert it into wavelengths the human eye can detect. Unlike previous methods, which required injecting nanoparticles directly into the retina, this approach is non-invasive.

The research team, led by neuroscientist Tian Xue from the University of Science and Technology of China, tested the lenses on mice and human participants. Contact lens-wearing mice demonstrated clear signs of infrared vision, choosing dark spaces over infrared-lit ones and showing pupil constrictions in response to infrared light. Brain scans confirmed that the invisible radiation activated their visual processing centers.

New factors behind better vision discovered by neuroscientists

For humans, the lenses enabled participants to detect flashing infrared signals, even distinguishing the direction of incoming infrared light. Surprisingly, results showed that infrared vision was enhanced when participants closed their eyes, as near-infrared light penetrates the eyelid more effectively than visible wavelengths, reducing interference.

Beyond basic infrared detection, the researchers engineered the nanoparticles to color-code different infrared wavelengths, allowing wearers to perceive infrared light in shades of blue, green, and red. This feature could help color-blind individuals see wavelengths they would usually miss, potentially revolutionizing vision accessibility.

The team also developed infrared-sensitive glasses using the same nanoparticle technology to improve resolution, providing wearers with sharper infrared imagery.

Currently, contact lenses can only detect strong infrared radiation, such as that emitted by LED sources. However, researchers are working to boost their sensitivity, allowing wearers to perceive lower levels of infrared light. This expands potential applications in security, medical imaging, and even encrypted communication.

“Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” says Xue. “This technology could be a game-changer in security, rescue operations, and anti-counterfeiting measures.”

