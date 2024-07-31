A new study shows that regular breakfast is linked to higher life satisfaction. Children who often skip breakfast are less happy than those who eat it regularly, according to a study of almost 150,000 young people worldwide.

Anglia Ruskin University and Universidad de las Americas led the research, which was published in BMC Nutrition Journal. It shows that children and teens aged 10 to 17 who eat breakfast more often are happier. The study included kids from 42 countries, including Britain.

Kids who eat breakfast daily are the happiest, while those who never eat breakfast are the least happy.

In 42 countries, kids in Portugal who ate breakfast daily had the highest life satisfaction. Romanian kids who never ate breakfast had the lowest, possibly due to socio-economic factors.

Among daily breakfast eaters, English kids had the fifth lowest life satisfaction, just above Romania, Hungary, Germany, and Austria.

Lee Smith, a Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University, said, “The study showed a strong link between breakfast and happiness. Past studies also show that skipping breakfast can lead to low mood, anxiety, stress, and depression in teens.”

Having a good breakfast gives kids the energy and nutrients they need to improve their thinking, concentration, memory, and learning.

Breakfast provides essential vitamins and minerals; missing it regularly can lower life satisfaction. A routine that includes breakfast can also set a positive tone for the day.

Though there were some differences between countries due to culture and socio-economic factors, their study found that kids who eat breakfast daily are generally happier than those who never eat breakfast.

