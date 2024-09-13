Immune cell healing enhanced by Treg

Monash and Osaka University researchers studied how regulatory T cells (Tregs) could improve tissue healing. Led by Associate Professor Mikaël Martino, they explored using Tregs as a new approach in regenerative medicine, which taps into the body’s natural healing processes. Their findings in Nature Communications show that Tregs may enhance tissue repair.

After tissue injury, immune cells trigger inflammation, which must shift to anti-inflammation to heal. While past research focused on adjusting a patient’s immune cells, new studies explore delivering specific cells that regulate the immune system and aid healing.

Lead researcher Mikaël Martino tested regulatory T cells (Tregs) for their healing potential. In mice, Tregs were delivered via fibrin hydrogel to boost bone, muscle, and skin repair.

Mice given Tregs showed better bone healing, muscle growth, and faster skin wound closure than those without Tregs, says Shizuo Akira. Once at the injury site, Tregs adapted and increased the expression of genes related to healing. They also triggered immune cells, like monocytes and macrophages, to switch to an anti-inflammatory state by releasing signaling molecules like IL-10.

“We found that when the gene for IL-10 is removed from Tregs, their healing effects disappear,” said Martino. This shows IL-10’s key role in how Tregs support tissue repair.

The study highlights Tregs’ potential as a cell-based therapy for regenerative medicine, offering new ways to improve healing.

The study shows that regulatory T cells (Tregs) can enhance the healing abilities of common immune cells. Tregs promote tissue repair by switching immune cells to an anti-inflammatory state and supporting regeneration. This discovery suggests Tregs could be used as a powerful new treatment to improve healing in regenerative medicine.

Journal reference :