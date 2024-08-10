Illinois youth’s mental health crises declined after COVID

Between 2010 and 2020, social media’s rise was linked to worsening youth mental health. Lawmakers are pushing for more social media regulation, with cases reaching the Supreme Court.

However, a study by Northwestern Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital found that in Illinois, youth ER visits and hospitalizations for depression and anxiety dropped after the COVID-19 shutdown and remained low. The study, published on August 5, showed that COVID-19 reduced these visits, with lower rates continuing into 2023.

The study looked at ER visits and hospitalizations for depression and anxiety among Illinois youth from January 2016 to June 2023, using data from 232 hospitals. It found fewer visits, with smaller declines for girls in lower-income areas and at smaller hospitals.

The researchers speculated that social media might explain the increased ER visits in the 2010s and the recent decline. Feinglass, a researcher at Northwestern University, now believes social media use is the most likely cause of the earlier rise in mental health issues.

Feinglass noted that social media profoundly impacts teens’ daily lives. In 2012, only 5% of teens had smartphones, but by the end of the study period, 85% did. Increased screen time has led to less sleep and fewer face-to-face interactions.

The decline in ER visits since the pandemic might mean that teens have reached a limit in social media use, with video chats providing new ways to socialize.

Although there were concerns that school shutdowns might worsen mental health, staying home with family might have eased some stress for teens.

Reports suggest that school may have become less stressful, and virtual mental health services expanded during the pandemic. Feinglass noted that telehealth and mental health hotlines have increased access to support.

However, outpatient ER visits for depression and anxiety have dropped significantly. At the same time, in-patient hospitalization rates have stayed the same, indicating that the mental health crisis is still ongoing. The stable rate of outpatient visits might reflect a limit in social media use among youth.

The authors argue that simply increasing psychiatric beds or therapists isn’t enough. They believe we need to improve social and cultural conditions to change the mental health crisis.

Audrey Brewer, senior author, suggested updating pediatric care practices with mental health screenings to catch issues early. She also highlighted the need to shift care from emergency hospitals to more effective home and office settings and to address how to limit addictive phone and social media use among youth.

Journal reference :