The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by NASA and ESA, has captured a mesmerizing image of a galaxy located approximately 600 million light-years away in the constellation Gemini. This galaxy is home to a recently discovered supernova named SN 2022aajn. The supernova, which was spotted about two months before this image was taken, stands out as a bright blue dot at the galaxy’s center.

SN 2022aajn is classified as a Type Ia supernova. These supernovae occur when the core of a dead star explodes and are particularly useful for astronomers. They help measure the distance to distant galaxies by comparing the observed brightness to their known intrinsic brightness.

However, this process is complicated by cosmic dust, which can make supernovae appear fainter and redder. To tackle this challenge, Hubble is set to survey 100 Type Ia supernovae across seven different wavelengths, from ultraviolet to near-infrared.

Since infrared light can penetrate dust more effectively than visible or ultraviolet light, comparing the brightness of these supernovae across various wavelengths allows researchers to distinguish the effects of dust from the actual distance. This approach will enhance measurements of galaxies billions of light-years away.