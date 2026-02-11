Hubble captures spectacular light show around a dying star

With NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have captured a beautiful show of light and shadow in the Egg Nebula. This nebula is special; it is the first, youngest, and closest pre-planetary nebula ever found. This dazzling display is shaped by fresh stardust drifting outward from a dying star.

The Egg Nebula appears serene and well-organized: Clean, symmetrical forms of arcs and lobes spread across the Egg Nebula, looking like patterns carefully sketched into space. Instead of being shaped by one violent blast, scientists say these designs are created by slow sputtering deep inside the star’s carbon-rich core.

Such stars are more than just cosmic curiosities; they are creators of dust, the very material that seeded future solar systems. Billions of years ago, dust from stars like this helped form Earth and other rocky planets.

About 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, the Egg Nebula sits like a cosmic puzzle. At its heart lies a star hidden inside a thick cloud of dust, almost like a yolk tucked within the dark “egg white.” Only Hubble’s sharp vision can reveal the fine details that hint at how this mysterious structure is being shaped.

NASA’s Webb captured the dying star’s final performance in unprecedented detail

The Egg Nebula is especially valuable to astronomers because it shows a star in a rare, short-lived stage of its life. At this point, the nebula doesn’t glow on its own. Instead, it shines by reflecting light from its hidden star, which escapes through a small opening in the dust. That light comes from a disk of material the star expelled only a few hundred years ago, giving scientists a fresh chance to study how stars shed their layers as they near the end of their lives.

In the Egg Nebula, a dying star sends out twin beams of light that cut through space like spotlights. These beams illuminate fast-moving lobes that slice across older, slower rings of dust. The shapes suggest that hidden companion stars, buried deep in the thick stardust, may be tugging at the nebula with their gravity.

What makes this nebula so remarkable is its timing. It’s the closest pre-planetary nebula ever found, caught in a short transitional phase that lasts only a few thousand years. For astronomers, it’s like examining a crime scene while the evidence is still fresh; a rare chance to study how stars shed their layers and transform into glowing planetary nebulae.

The Egg Nebula has been photographed by Hubble many times. Its first picture was taken in visible light, then in 1997, an infrared image revealed more of its hidden glow. In 2003, Hubble showed the full rippling shells of dust around the star, and in 201,2 it zoomed in on the central cloud and streams of gas.

The newest image combines those earlier observations with fresh data, giving us the sharpest and most detailed look yet at this intricate cosmic egg.