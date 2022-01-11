Hubble captured the lazily winding spiral arms of the spiral galaxy

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope recently shared the stunning image of the lazily winding spiral arms of the spectacular galaxy located around 150 million light-years from the Milky Way. Known as NGC 976, the galaxy is a spiral galaxy.

This image of NGC 976 comes from an extensive collection of Hubble observations of nearby galaxies which host supernovae and a pulsating class of stars known as Cepheid variables.

The galaxy has a tranquil appearance and hosts a supernova explosion. Supernovae can be helpful for astronomers while measuring the distances to distant galaxies.

Supernova explosion emits very uniform energy. This allows astronomers to estimate their distances from how bright they appear when viewed from Earth.