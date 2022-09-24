Subscribe
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Hubble captured a big, beautiful spiral galaxy

A twin to our galaxy.

By Amit Malewar
Space
NGC 7331 Close Up
NGC 7331 Close Up Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA/D. Milisavljevic (Purdue University)

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of a big, beautiful spiral galaxy called NGC 7331. Located almost 50 million light-years distant in the northern constellation Pegasus, the galaxy was recognized early on as a spiral nebula. It is actually one of the brighter galaxies not included in Charles Messier’s famous 18th-century catalog.

The spiral galaxy NGC 7331 is often analogous to the Milky Way. Its galaxy’s disk is inclined to our line of sight; long telescopic exposures often result in an image that evokes a strong sense of depth.

The majestic spiral arms of the galaxy have reddish active star-forming regions, dazzling bluish groupings of massive young stars, and dark concealing dust lanes. Populations of older, cooler stars can be seen in the brilliant, yellowish central regions.

