How pterosaurs managed to take flight despite far larger sizes

The latest research, published in PeerJ, reveals fascinating insights into the flight mechanics of pterosaurs, ancient flying reptiles that defied the odds with their enormous size.

A collaborative study involving researchers from the University of Bristol, Liverpool John Moores University, Universidade Federal do ABC, and the University of Keele has uncovered the secrets of how these remarkable creatures took to the skies.

By studying the interaction of muscles and bones, the team has made significant progress in understanding how the largest flying animals in history managed to get off the ground.

The researchers have developed the first computer model to analyze how pterosaurs took off, testing three different methods: a vertical burst jump using just the legs, a less vertical jump using only the legs, and a four-limbed jump using its wings. By simulating these motions, the researchers aimed to understand the mechanics of launching the animal into the air.

“Larger animals have greater challenges to overcome in order to fly, making the ability of animals as large as pterosaurs to do so especially fascinating,” Dr Ben Griffin, the lead author of the study, said. “Unlike birds, which mainly rely on their hindlimbs, our models indicate that pterosaurs were more likely to rely on all four of their limbs to propel themselves into the air.”

This study delves into the long-standing question of the biomechanics of pterosaurs. It not only enhances our understanding of pterosaur biology but also provides broader insights into the limits and dynamics of flight in large animals. By comparing pterosaurs with modern birds and bats, the study showcases the remarkable evolutionary solutions to the challenge of powered flight.

Journal reference: